ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard family fighting for their lives after deadly Christmas morning fire

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBVlZ_0jwI2rPM00

An Oxnard family remains devastated after a Christmas morning fire left a father dead and three others — a mother and two young children — hospitalized and fighting for their lives.

Firefighters believe lit candles played a role in the deadly fire on Sunday morning.

When crews arrived at the home, four people were found trapped inside a converted garage area.

One person, Sebastion Solis, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others — a 44-year-old mother, a 12-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl — were rushed to local hospitals with third-degree burns.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEyDX_0jwI2rPM00
    Family photo provided by Jorge Ramirez.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbNHc_0jwI2rPM00
    Family photo provided by Jorge Ramirez.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7F0C_0jwI2rPM00
    Photo of his 7-year-old sister provided by Jorge Ramirez.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5ujU_0jwI2rPM00
    Family photo provided by Jorge Ramirez.

Authorities say no smoke alarms were installed inside the garage when the fast-moving fire ignited.

Ramirez received a phone call on Christmas morning from a neighbor who alerted him of the fire.

“What went through my mind was, ‘I just hope my family is OK. I hope they were outside and they were able to get out of the fire,’” the victim’s son, Jorge Ramirez, tells KTLA’s MaryBeth McDade.

“I got there and it was just the worst nightmare you could ever imagine,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez realized his family had been trapped inside the converted garage and watched as firefighters rescued them from inside the burning home.

“It’s pretty bad burns,” said Ramirez. “On their faces, on their hands, on their chest area.”

Tragically, Ramirez’s stepfather was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I know he was my stepfather, but to me, he was my real dad,” said Ramirez. “To us, to me and my family, he meant everything to us.”

Ramirez says his father worked hard to always make sure his family was provided for.

“He was a very respectful, joyful, outgoing, happy person who always made sure his family was first,” said Ramirez.

His mother and younger sister remain hospitalized at the Torrance Memorial Burn Center and his younger brother remains at the Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center.

All three are in critical condition and fighting for their lives. They have not regained consciousness since the fire, said Ramirez.

Ramirez’s wife, Yesena Ramirez, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.

“Seeing him like this really hurts me and I know I can’t do much, but I’m trying,” said Yesena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

nunyabiz
4d ago

Please Lord Jesus Christ hear our prayers 🙏 In your Holy name. Amen 💗

Reply
9
Related
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather in part to blame for major crash that left 4 injured in Ventura Co.

Four people were injured in a major traffic crash in Ventura on Saturday. The accident unfolded on the southbound 101 Freeway near S. Chestnut Street and involved a 2003 Ford pickup truck. According to authorities, the vehicle traveled into the right guardrail and overturned. There, the driver and three passengers, whose ages range from 24 to 40, had injuries that varied from major head trauma to broken ribs and complaints of pain. All went to hospitals for treatment where one person is listed in critical condition.Authorities believe the wet weather was a factor in causing the crash. DUI was not considered to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP office in the Ventura area at (805) 662-2640. 
VENTURA, CA
Key News Network

Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 5 Freeway

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving five to six vehicles blocking the 5 Freeway HOV and number one lane early Saturday morning, Dec.31., just after 6:00 a.m. The collision was reported on the southbound 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard

On Friday, December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen, a resident of Oxnard, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Family seeks return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Pico-Robertson

On Wednesday night, tragedy struck Julio Escobar and Kamila Agudelo when their French bulldog, Rajah, was stolen in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles. The newlyweds are offering a reward for the safe return of their beloved dog while going around their neighborhood asking if anyone may have surveillance video of the robbery. “That was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Valley Glen shooting

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name. A shooting in the Valley Glen neighborhood left one person dead and two others hospitalized on Wednesday night. Los Angeles Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6900 block of Fulton Avenue around 8:13 p.m. just a few streets […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

95K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy