First B760 Motherboard Images Leak, Minimal Upgrade Over B660
Images of the first B760 motherboard have surfaced, showing off MSI's upcoming B760 Tomahawk. But, sadly, with B760 prices going up, we expect this board to compete with its predecessor.
Top 5 Monitors for Nvidia RTX 4090, RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT GPUs
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If you're upgrading to one of the newly released flagship GPUs from AMD or Nvidia, then you probably won't want to be playing games on some crappy old monitor. These new graphics cards are so powerful that to harness the full benefits of what they have to offer, you'll need a high quality display which will not only unlock new capabilities with these GPUs, but offer a fair bit of future proofing. So here are our top 5 monitor recommendations for people buying new GeForce or Radeon GPUs.
Nvidia just leaked its own GPU for CES 2023
Nvidia leaked its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its website, suggesting the launch of this eagerly anticipated graphics card is approaching rapidly. It’s been rumored that the card will launch at CES 2023. Nvidia has been promoting its hardware as an integral part of the VR and AR revolution...
Best 4K Gaming Monitors for PC 2022: 144Hz, Curved and More
These are the best 4K gaming monitors available in 2022, including 144Hz, curved and HDR options.
The Best PS5 SSD Deal: The New WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD with Heatsink Is $179.99
There are some pretty incredible deals on PS5-compatible 2TB SSD storage upgrades right now. Some of these prices are significantly lower than what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At this point you can easily triple the storage space in your PS5 without spending as much as the PS5 console itself! Keep in mind that you can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Frore's active cooling chips promise to double laptop CPU performance
Something to look forward to: Heat is one of the biggest obstacles affecting processor performance, and dispersing it becomes harder on smaller devices. A San Jose company headed by tech industry veterans claims its upcoming product line can innovate mobile cooling and unlock significantly more performance in laptops and other small computing devices.
Intel may have cancelled Meteor Lake desktop CPUs in favor of a Raptor Lake refresh
Rumor mill: Rumors over the last year have painted a tumultuous picture of the development of Intel's 14th-generation Meteor Lake processors. The latest information takes things a step further regarding Intel's struggles to transition from its current CPU architecture suggesting the company has canceled Meteor Lake's desktop variants. The upcoming series might be struggling to match, much less exceed, Raptor Lake's clock rates.
Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more
Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
SK Hynix to Showcase GDDR6-AiM Memory Next Month
SK Hynix to demonstrate GDDR6 SGRAM with processing in memory capabilities.
Nvidia expected to reveal RTX 40 laptop GPUs and RTX 4070 Ti at the "GeForce Beyond" event on January 3
Something to look forward to: Nvidia confirmed today an event it will hold on January 3 titled "GeForce Beyond." It is expected to showcase the reveal of laptop-based GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, as well as the RTX 4080 12 GB. Oh sorry, we mean the RTX 4070 Ti. Following...
Galaxy S23 phones appear in first official images
Leaks over the past few months have revealed plenty about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. We already know the key specs of the devices and have also seen them in CAD renders and dummy units, which have revealed a largely unchanged design from the Galaxy S22. Now, as the launch draws closer, we have our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leaked images of official promotional materials have confirmed the design of the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Nvidia’s laptop RTX 4080 obliterates its predecessor in a leaked benchmark
CPUID: B0671 (GenuineIntel) Nvidia’s “Ada” RTX 40-series graphics cards are well on their way to laptops. While Nvidia is yet to make any official announcements about these GPUs, their benchmark scores are already slowly starting to leak out. This time around, the RTX 4080M was spotted inside an Acer Predator PH16-71 gaming laptop.
Apple’s 20-inch foldable MacBook rumored for release in 2027
Early this year, DSCC Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to create a mix of a foldable MacBook or foldable iPad in the future as the company started experimenting with two touchable displays. A report indicates that the Cupertino firm has prompted the development project of a 20-inch foldable device.
AMD GPU Partner Collects RX 7900 XTX 110C Hotspot User Reports
PowerColor has taken to Reddit to collect user reports of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX overheating.
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti looks set to arrive with a $799 MSRP
Rumor mill: Nvidia looks set to finally unveil the RTX 4070 Ti, aka the rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, on January 3. The card's specs are all but confirmed, but one question gamers still want answered is the price, and how will it compare to the card that team green unlaunched? According to the latest reports and rumors, the next Lovelace entry will land at $799.
AMD slides reveal January 10 launch date for non-X series Ryzen 7000 CPUs
In brief: A series of leaked slides detailing AMD's near-term roadmap have hit the web and point to the imminent launch of three new non-X desktop CPUs. The trio of chips include the Ryzen 9 7900, the Ryzen 7 7700 and the Ryzen 5 7600. The Ryzen 9 7900 is...
