ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

A Year in Review: Celebrating a Successful 23rd Season at the Woodstock Film Festival, Thanks to the Hudson Valley Community and Beyond

woodstockfilmfestival.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
railfan.com

Rare New York Central Electrics Safe For Now

GLENMONT, N.Y. — Two rare New York Central electrics have been temporarily moved out of the way of a new development at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y., giving their owner more time to raise funds and move them to a permanent home. On December 19, railroad contractor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo

Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Public Works highway crew members are headed to Buffalo, New York to help the region dig out from an historic series of storms that have buried Erie County. According to news reports, at least 28 people have died.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions

With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
EAST BERNE, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston

KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired in Newburgh; one in custody

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots fired. The incident in the area Liberty and South streets occurred on Thursday morning. Police on routine patrol responded when they heard the shots, city officials said. No injuries reported. One man, who was found...
NEWBURGH, NY
WNYT

Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash

A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

6 year old in Fatal crash in Orange County

Palm Tree, New York – On December 25, 2022, the New York State Police, Uniform and BCI responded to a report of a school bus pedestrian, fatal motor vehicle crash on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree, Orange County. The investigation revealed that at approximately...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wappingers Falls man victim of fatal Montgomery accident

MONTGOMERY – A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 211 near Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, Montgomery Town Police Chief John Hank reported on Wednesday. He identified the victim as Frank Richards, who was pronounced dead at the scene...
MONTGOMERY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot

The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
MAHOPAC, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute

A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy