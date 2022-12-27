A Year in Review: Celebrating a Successful 23rd Season at the Woodstock Film Festival, Thanks to the Hudson Valley Community and Beyond

Read full article on original website
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Denver Welcomed 168 Migrants and Here are the Current SolutionsTom HandyDenver, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
railfan.com
Rare New York Central Electrics Safe For Now
GLENMONT, N.Y. — Two rare New York Central electrics have been temporarily moved out of the way of a new development at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y., giving their owner more time to raise funds and move them to a permanent home. On December 19, railroad contractor...
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding
Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo
Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Public Works highway crew members are headed to Buffalo, New York to help the region dig out from an historic series of storms that have buried Erie County. According to news reports, at least 28 people have died.
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston
KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired in Newburgh; one in custody
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots fired. The incident in the area Liberty and South streets occurred on Thursday morning. Police on routine patrol responded when they heard the shots, city officials said. No injuries reported. One man, who was found...
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
theharlemvalleynews.net
6 year old in Fatal crash in Orange County
Palm Tree, New York – On December 25, 2022, the New York State Police, Uniform and BCI responded to a report of a school bus pedestrian, fatal motor vehicle crash on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree, Orange County. The investigation revealed that at approximately...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wappingers Falls man victim of fatal Montgomery accident
MONTGOMERY – A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 211 near Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, Montgomery Town Police Chief John Hank reported on Wednesday. He identified the victim as Frank Richards, who was pronounced dead at the scene...
CBS News
Sinkhole opens up in Yorktown Heights park
It happened in Woodlands Legacy Field. The sinkhole is close to natural gas pipelines that run through the area.
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot
The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
therealdeal.com
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute
A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
