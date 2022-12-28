ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchikan, AK

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?

With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors

Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
CORVALLIS, OR
ClutchPoints

Dan Lanning drops Bo Nix revelation behind stunning game-winning TD in Holiday Bowl

Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.
EUGENE, OR
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch

Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
beachconnection.net

Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kezi.com

Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him

ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
EUGENE, OR
iheart.com

Amtrak Cascades Fares Reduced

Starting Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Some of Oregon’s Best Chowder Can Be Found At South Beach Fish Market

There’s no shortage of great seafood on the Oregon Coast, and it would be a crime if we didn’t mention the South Beach Fish Market in Newport, Oregon. This old school seafood shack offers ocean-sourced far, from live & steam crabs, mouthwatering halibut fish and chips, and of course some of the best chowder we have ever had.
NEWPORT, OR
philomathnews.com

Nasty windstorm blows through Philomath

High winds caused widespread damage to homes, trees and power lines around Philomath and vicinity on Tuesday. An example of the damage seen was a fir tree that appeared to crash down through the covered porch of a house located in the 800 block of Main Street. Another site of...
PHILOMATH, OR
beachconnection.net

Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

