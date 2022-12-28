Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
Bucky Irving tops 1,000 yards rushing for Oregon Ducks against North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
Bucky Irving joined the 1,000-yard club at Oregon. The Ducks running back topped the season milestone on a 66-yard touchdown run with 9:13 to go in the second quarter of the Holiday Bowl win over North Carolina Wednesday night at Petco Park. The score gave the No. 15 Ducks a...
The Holiday Bowl serves as a sendoff and thank you to Oregon's super-seniors
Wednesday night in San Diego will mark the end of careers for multiple Oregon football players. For a small select group, it'll be the end of a second year of being a senior. Oregon saw key starters on both offense and defense return in 2023 to help usher in a new era of Oregon football. Against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hopes to send those seniors out in style.
Dan Lanning drops Bo Nix revelation behind stunning game-winning TD in Holiday Bowl
Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch
Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
beachconnection.net
Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale
(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)
kezi.com
Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him
ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home. Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas. "He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas,...
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
kezi.com
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
iheart.com
Amtrak Cascades Fares Reduced
Starting Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
thatoregonlife.com
Some of Oregon’s Best Chowder Can Be Found At South Beach Fish Market
There’s no shortage of great seafood on the Oregon Coast, and it would be a crime if we didn’t mention the South Beach Fish Market in Newport, Oregon. This old school seafood shack offers ocean-sourced far, from live & steam crabs, mouthwatering halibut fish and chips, and of course some of the best chowder we have ever had.
philomathnews.com
Nasty windstorm blows through Philomath
High winds caused widespread damage to homes, trees and power lines around Philomath and vicinity on Tuesday. An example of the damage seen was a fir tree that appeared to crash down through the covered porch of a house located in the 800 block of Main Street. Another site of...
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
kpic
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
