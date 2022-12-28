On Tuesday, December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street at Oxnard Plaza Park. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO