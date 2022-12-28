ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Shooting victim from Oxnard survived

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Firefighters Rescue Fallen Horse

(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Ventura County firefighters rescued a fallen horse Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported shortly before 1 PM in the 1200 block of Nonchalant Drive in Simi Valley. 28-year-old Murphy had fallen into a shallow culvert and was unable to get back up. The fire department's Urban...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard

One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
OXNARD, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Man Stabbed During Fight, Dies in Oxnard

On Tuesday, December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street at Oxnard Plaza Park. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing brother to death in Compton

A man allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Compton on Christmas Day, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators discovered that an altercation had occurred between two brothers who live in the apartment. The victim was found unresponsive […]
COMPTON, CA

