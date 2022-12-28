Read full article on original website
Oxnard family fighting for their lives after deadly Christmas morning fire
An Oxnard family remains devastated after a Christmas morning fire left a father dead and three others — a mother and two young children — hospitalized and fighting for their lives. Firefighters believe lit candles played a role in the deadly fire on Sunday morning. When crews arrived at the home, four people were found […]
2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills
Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
1 Killed in Crash Down Embankment; Trapped Driver Extricated, Airlifted from Scene
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: A crash down an embankment left one dead and the driver trapped in need of rescue Sunday evening. California Highway Patrol Moorpark officers and Ventura County Fire Crews responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash on Santa Susana Pass Road just east of Box Canyon Road around 6:30 p.m., Dec. 25, in the city of Simi Valley.
kvta.com
Ventura County Firefighters Rescue Fallen Horse
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Ventura County firefighters rescued a fallen horse Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported shortly before 1 PM in the 1200 block of Nonchalant Drive in Simi Valley. 28-year-old Murphy had fallen into a shallow culvert and was unable to get back up. The fire department's Urban...
Newhall Teen Injured Protecting Mother, Father Arrested
A Newhall man was arrested on Christmas Eve for domestic violence against his wife and child after the couple’s 13-year-old son attempted to protect his mother. At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Staton received a battery in progress call on the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane in Canyon ...
1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard
One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started as a 911 call about a fight. But, Oxnard police say when they arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Third Street. Emergency medical personnel started life saving measures, and took the stabbing victim to the Ventura County Medical Center. But, the 50-year-old man died a short time later.
vidanewspaper.com
Man Stabbed During Fight, Dies in Oxnard
On Tuesday, December 26, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a fight in the 300 block of West Fifth Street at Oxnard Plaza Park. Upon arrival, officers located a 50-year-old male subject, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported the male to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Woman missing for nearly 2 weeks from Valencia considered ‘at risk’
Authorities asked the public for help Tuesday in locating a 45-year-old woman who was last seen in Valencia nearly two weeks ago. Johanna Swanson was described by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as an “at risk missing person” who suffers from depression. Swanson was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the […]
Horse struck and killed by car on Central Coast — sending driver to the hospital
During the crash, the horse partially entered the vehicle, the CHP said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara
31-year-old Igor Ortiz pled guilty to the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Alberto Torres in a downtown Santa Barbara 2019 gang-related murder. The post 31-year-old man pleads guilty in 2019 Westside gang-related murder in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man enters guilty plea in deadly Santa Barbara stabbing case
A man faces 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Santa Barbara man in a gang-related killing.
Two Weeks Later, Detectives Continue Search For Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Two weeks after she was initially reported missing, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives continue to search for missing Santa Clarita woman Johanna Swanson. Swanson was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way, according to LASD reports. She is 5’04”, ...
Inmate death from possible overdose at Northern Branch Jail
A person died at Northern Branch Jail Wednesday from an overdose, according to an independent investigation conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Inmate death from possible overdose at Northern Branch Jail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing brother to death in Compton
A man allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Compton on Christmas Day, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators discovered that an altercation had occurred between two brothers who live in the apartment. The victim was found unresponsive […]
