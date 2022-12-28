ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Mount Olive Tribune

Local teams battling in holiday tournaments

Southern Wayne’s girls face a tough gauntlet of competition during the second annual Greater Neuse River FCA Winter Classic, which begins Wednesday at Lenoir Community College. The Saints (5-2 overall) have been placed in the four-team pod with perennial Eastern Plains 2A powers Farmville Central and Kinston, and independent...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Friday: New Bern Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Car hits front of Ayden computer store

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
AYDEN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28

Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
BEAUFORT, NC
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
piratemedia1.com

One injured in Greenville, NC shooting

Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident. According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape. As of this time, he...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WITN

One injured in Greenville after overnight shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim in a car overnight. Greenville police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive. Calls to 911 said that there were multiple shots fired. Officers said they ended...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man

McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet

This story was originally published in November 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

