There was no shortage of celebration on the turf at Protective Stadium following East Carolina's 53-29 win in the Birmingham Bowl, and that excitement carried over into social media and all the way back to Greenville, N.C., as Pirate players, coaches, alumni and fans took to Twitter to express their emotions after the win.
Mount Olive Tribune
Local teams battling in holiday tournaments
Southern Wayne’s girls face a tough gauntlet of competition during the second annual Greater Neuse River FCA Winter Classic, which begins Wednesday at Lenoir Community College. The Saints (5-2 overall) have been placed in the four-team pod with perennial Eastern Plains 2A powers Farmville Central and Kinston, and independent...
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday: Greenville | Friday: New Bern Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were […]
WITN
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WITN
Car hits front of Ayden computer store
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
WITN
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said that a woman died as a result of an accident this afternoon. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place and involved a Lowe’s Home Improvement Truck and a car. Police said the driver...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jungle Rapids employees make an original song and video, titled “Grateful”
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two employees at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park in Wilmington have come together to create an uplifting song that even includes its own TikTok dance. “Grateful” serves as a reminder to practice gratitude as 2022 comes to a close, and we try to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
WITN
Lenoir County deputies searching for man in breaking and entering of church
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a church. They say on Wednesday, December 21st, deputies say an alarm alerted them to Faith Fellowship Church on Pauls Path Road, finding an unlocked door in the back of the church. They...
Greenville residents spend $370 a month on utilities, $2,000 on all household bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up. A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month. The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending […]
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
piratemedia1.com
One injured in Greenville, NC shooting
Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
WECT
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident. According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape. As of this time, he...
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
WITN
One injured in Greenville after overnight shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim in a car overnight. Greenville police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive. Calls to 911 said that there were multiple shots fired. Officers said they ended...
WITN
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet
This story was originally published in November 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since...
WECT
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the “suspicious package” found in the 100 block of N. 3rd St. has been determined to be a “non-threatening, non-perishable item.”. No other information on the item has been released at this time. Previously, the Cape Fear...
