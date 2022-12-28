Read full article on original website
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT: Noon forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast: This is the last cool night, for now... KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Evening Forecast: 70s for highs beginning tomorrow!. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:36...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon
Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana railroad receives $1.5 million grant
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a North Louisiana project will receive a $1.5 million grant under the Class II and III Rail Infrastructure Improvement Program. WATCO’s Louisiana Southern Railroad (LAS) will get money for track, rail, and bridge upgrades between Hodge and Gibsland. The Louisiana...
wbrz.com
Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour
Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
ketr.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
brproud.com
Are you missing money? Louisiana residents can find out fast
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents can now search and claim property that is believed to be theirs on a free and secure website. MissingMoney.com is the only website endorsed by state officials, including Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “This is an impressive tool designed for the...
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
theadvocate.com
Louisianan's most burning questions (and their answers) about the state in 2022
Louisiana has plenty of quirks and weird history. So when we asked you about the things you've always wondered about this state, hundreds of people responded. Can I eat catfish from the Mississippi River? Why do people put tomatoes in their gumbo? How do you really pronounce "New Orleans"?. The...
Beginning in 2023, Every Home in Louisiana Will Have to Have One of These
With the latest weather issues we've had here the past several days, plumbers are in high demand, along with space heaters. And depending on the type of heater you use, your risk of carbon monoxide exposure is much higher during the winter. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center:. Most carbon...
lbmjournal.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
NOLA.com
Visit cozy state parks to cure the winter blues. Here's where to find glamping, cabins, more.
The weather outside is rarely frightful this time of year in south Louisiana, but temperatures do drop and those dreary overcast days persist until spring arrives. Time spent around a fire or inside a cozy state park cabin might be just the cure for those winter blues. We’ve compiled a few examples within a day’s drive.
brproud.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
brproud.com
New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge: Live music, fireworks over Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Count down to 2023 with live music and fireworks along the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge. The city will be hosting its 10th anniversary Red Stick Revelry on New Year’s Eve. The tradition includes live music and the midnight drop of a nine-foot LED red stick in Town Square.
Entergy to Refund Louisiana Customers Overcharged for 20 Years
It appears that a subsidiary of Entergy has been overcharging Louisiana Entergy customers for over 20 years. Is it time for them to pay up?
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
