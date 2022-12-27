Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said.The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair.In January, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report warned that domestic extremists have been developing “credible, specific plans” to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020.Tacoma Public Utilities reported vandalism at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at one substation, followed by...

TACOMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO