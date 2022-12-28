Read full article on original website
PSG vs. Strasbourg: Free live stream, TV, how to watch; will Messi and Mbappe play?
Paris Saint-Germain takes on RC Strasbourg Alsace Wednesday as the French League resumes play after the World Cup in Qatar. Wednesday’s game will air on TV via beIN SPORTS. Fans can watch soccer games for free by signing up for a trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: Sign up here...
Finland bounces back at world juniors, beats Slovakia 5-2
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell each had a goal and an assist as Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship. Jani Nyman also scored during Finland’s three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert had the other goals for the Finns.
PSG vs. Strasbourg live stream: How to watch Ligue 1 live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
Paris Saint-Germain return to domestic action on Wednesday with the visit of RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1. The French champions remain unbeaten across all competitions this season and will want to keep it that way against Julien Stephan's struggling side. Les Parisiens are unlikely to be back to full strength before early 2023, so Christophe Galtier has Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marquinhos, and Achraf Hakimi all available post-FIFA World Cup. Five points clear of RC Lens coming back into play, the result of this one tees up France's top two clash on Jan. 1 nicely. World champion Lionel Messi is not expected to be back on PSG duty until early in 2023.
USA vs. Switzerland live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors
Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to Switzerland as the two meet on Thursday at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second...
United Cup Day 1 preview: U.S. hoping to hold off Czech Republic
The United Cup, a mixed-team competition, with 18 teams in three Australian cities -- Sydney, Brisbane and Perth -- will take place from Dec. 29-Jan. 8. The joint WTA-ATP event, in partnership with Tennis Australia, has a prize pool of $15 million with the possibility 500 Hologic WTA and Pepperstone ATP rankings points.
Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dead at 82
The icon won three World Cup titles with Brazil and is celebrated as one of the greatest players of all time.
ATP, WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament
The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil? Selecao legend goals and stats on the game's biggest stage
For decades following his retirement, Pele was viewed as one of — if not the — greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian is said to have scored a world record 1,279 goals in 1,363 games — an achievement that will stand apart for generations to come.
US beats Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship. Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey...
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
Pelé was a world icon and Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game’
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé was simply “The King.” He embraced “the beautiful game” of soccer in his 1958 World Cup debut for Brazil and never really let go. He won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. His majestic and galvanizing presence set him among the most recognizable figures in the world.
Soccer games on TV today: Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest, live stream, TV channel, lineups, time, how to watch
Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action on Tuesday evening when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford. The Red Devils will be hoping to continue their strong form, having recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their last league match on November 13. As always, we have...
'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Before Pele made his debut for Brazil, the South American nation had never won the World Cup. By the time he retired, they had won three - more than any other team.
SNUGGERUD'S PAIR LEADS UNITED STATES OVER SWITZERLAND FOR SECOND WIN OF THE TOURNAMENT
The third game of Day 4 at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship featured the most surprising team of the tournament, Switzerland, taking on a United States squad that's coming off a shocking loss to Slovakia on Wednesday. After a relatively quiet 18 minutes of the opening frame, the...
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last...
Kvitova posts Top 5 win over Pegula; USA beats Czech Republic 3-1
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States moved to the top of Group C on Day 2 at the United Cup, after securing a 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The Americans went into the day with a 2-0 lead after Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys won their openers on Day 1, and needed just one more win to seal the tie.
Wales name squad for historic Hockey World Cup debut
Wales have named their 20-man squad for their debut appearance at the Hockey World Cup in India next month. The squad includes a captaincy trio of Luke Hawker - Wales' most-capped male - Lewis Prosser and Rupert Shipperley. Shipperley and Jacob Draper recently featured for Great Britain in the FIH...
Cornet, Rinderknech Win As France Dominates Argentina
Team France’s Alize Cornet and Arthur Rinderknech both passed the test of a first-time encounter with flying colours on Thursday at the United Cup, where they defeated Team Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle and Francisco Cerundolo, respectively. In a double-header of first-time tour-level meetings, Cornet and Rinderknech each secured...
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
