Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid woman in sports — here's how the tennis superstar makes and spends her millions
With annual earnings of $51.1 million, the Japanese tennis superstar and four-time Grand Slam champion was the highest-paid woman in sports in 2022.
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
Novak Djokovic lands in Australia quietly 12 months after deportation
Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men’s singles title at next month’s Australian Open. The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year’s tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in...
Serena Williams shows off sister Venus Williams' awards: 'She's still going y'all'
Serena Williams shows off her sister Venus Williams' hall of fame of awards and trophies.
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star
The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Kyrgios and Djokovic set to team up in doubles during 2023
Nick Kyrgios surprised fans on social media by teasing a doubles partnership with Djokovic at Indian Wells but it will depend on whether he can enter the country. It's still not clear whether Novak Djokovic will be enter the US as an unvaccinated individual despite the pandemic being technically over. It's really not and countries around the world are still recording cases so it remains to be seen whether Djokovic can enter the country. If he can, we might see him play doubles with Kyrgios at Indian Wells.
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Australian Open organisers hopeful 'well-educated' public will give Novak Djokovic a positive reaction
Tournament organiser Craig Tiley hopes Australians will welcome Novak Djokovic return
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios has the ‘weapons to win’ the Australian Open says defending champion Rafael Nadal. The Australian number one enjoyed his best season in 2022, winning the Australian Open doubles tournament and reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Nadal, as captain of the Spain side, was...
United Cup Day 2 Preview: Wawrinka Continues Comeback Against Bublik
When Stan Wawrinka injured his foot early in the 2021 season, he thought he’d miss only a few weeks. Instead, he was sidelined for more than a year — and suffered many moments of doubt that he would ever play tennis again. “Of course there were those questions...
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Brazilian football legend Pele dead at 82
Brazilian football icon Pele, a three-time World Cup winner who is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, died on Thursday at the age of 82 -- triggering a wave of tributes from the sports world and beyond. - Sports royalty - Pele reached the pinnacle of his greatness at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, the first broadcast in color, where he starred on what many consider the greatest team of all time, with talents such as Rivellino, Tostao and Jairzinho.
United Cup Day 1 Preview: Tsitsipas Leads Greece Charge, De Minaur Carries Home Hopes
The stage is set. The 2023 season begins on Thursday in Australia, where 18 countries will battle it from 29 December-8 January to become United Cup champion. The new mixed-teams event will see some of the biggest stars in action in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas among those representing their countries.
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament commencing, citing how a number of injury complaints have forced him to prioritise his recovery ahead of the Australian Open next month. Kyrgios threw a spanner in the works of the inaugural competition by announcing his...
