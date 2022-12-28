Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23. “Everyone has been on the same page, and we are having success,” said Kuemper, who registered his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career. “This was a great team win.” Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last spring before signing a five-year contract with the Capitals in July.
Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row."Top to bottom it was a great game," Barzal said. "It's a great hockey team over there, it's nice to know we can compete with the best."Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins...
Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Won't play Wednesday
Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim. With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Cowboys topple Titans, remain alive in bid for NFC East title
The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the race for the NFC East championship. The Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, 27-13, to keep the heat on the Eagles. The Birds play the Saints on Sunday at the Linc and would win the NFC East title if...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
