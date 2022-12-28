ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE

After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
The Associated Press

Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23. “Everyone has been on the same page, and we are having success,” said Kuemper, who registered his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career. “This was a great team win.” Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last spring before signing a five-year contract with the Capitals in July.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Pittsburgh

Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row."Top to bottom it was a great game," Barzal said. "It's a great hockey team over there, it's nice to know we can compete with the best."Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins...
ELMONT, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman

Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Won't play Wednesday

Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim. With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
NHL

Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory

But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
WOOD TV8

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
