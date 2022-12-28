ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warm, wet start to new year

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a foggy start to 2023 with areas of patchy, dense fog likely through the morning. It'll stay cloudy but mild this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 50s. With the lingering clouds and southerly wind, temperatures will hold steady this evening and overnight in the upper 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: NYE forecast, 2022 weather wrap

INDIANAPOLIS — With today's measurable rain ending in the metro, Indianapolis officially wrapped up 2022 with 34.88" of rainfall which is -8.65" compared to average. That makes this year the driest in 12 years and the second driest since 2000. The sky will clear a bit this afternoon with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Emily Cline: Healthy grain and veggie bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking to eat healthier in 2023, local food influencer Emily Cline showed us how to whip up a tasty nourish bowl on 13Sunrise. The recipe combines grains and vegetables with half of an avocado for healthy fat to serve as an evening meal or in smaller portions for lunch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free's post-holiday checklist

INDIANAPOLIS — As many of us emerge from the holiday fog, we may discover that we've lost track of a few important goals and maybe gone over our budget on a few things. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, said on 13Sunrise that now is the time to get back on track for the new year and clean up your finances.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy offers New Year's Eve events for all ages

INDIANAPOLIS — "Our ticket sales over the past couple days have really skyrocketed,” said Dave Stevens, Vogue director of venues. The Vogue theatre in Broad Ripple hosted a sold-out Shrek Rave Friday night. No ogres are expected Saturday, but another big crowd is for the New Year's Eve party with cover band Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Research shows nearly all New Year's resolutions fail. Why?

INDIANAPOLIS — "The new year symbolizes that opportunity to start fresh so I think it's on everybody's mind," said Jim Richter, the director of clinical services at Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center. Losing weight, exercising more, maybe cutting down on social media — we've all made new year's resolutions...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued

Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

