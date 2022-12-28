Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warm, wet start to new year
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a foggy start to 2023 with areas of patchy, dense fog likely through the morning. It'll stay cloudy but mild this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 50s. With the lingering clouds and southerly wind, temperatures will hold steady this evening and overnight in the upper 40s.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Balmy and wet week ahead for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a cloudy and mild evening. A spotty shower is possible with temperatures only falling into the upper 40s. Patchy fog will be possible Monday morning. A warm front will lift across central Indiana on Monday. It will be cloudy, with temperatures soaring into the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: NYE forecast, 2022 weather wrap
INDIANAPOLIS — With today's measurable rain ending in the metro, Indianapolis officially wrapped up 2022 with 34.88" of rainfall which is -8.65" compared to average. That makes this year the driest in 12 years and the second driest since 2000. The sky will clear a bit this afternoon with...
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
Emily Cline: Healthy grain and veggie bowl
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking to eat healthier in 2023, local food influencer Emily Cline showed us how to whip up a tasty nourish bowl on 13Sunrise. The recipe combines grains and vegetables with half of an avocado for healthy fat to serve as an evening meal or in smaller portions for lunch.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. One customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he went to a Jordan’s location recently when he saw […]
WTHR
PHOTOS: Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Ny'Jore Amir was born at 12:13 a.m. to Destiny Kincade of Indianapolis. Ny'Jore was the first baby born in the New Year at Community Hospital East.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Queen of Free's post-holiday checklist
INDIANAPOLIS — As many of us emerge from the holiday fog, we may discover that we've lost track of a few important goals and maybe gone over our budget on a few things. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, said on 13Sunrise that now is the time to get back on track for the new year and clean up your finances.
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
Woman drives from Houston to Muncie in time to see sick mom after canceled Southwest flight
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Texas woman is finally in Muncie with her mother, three days after her Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Indianapolis was canceled. After spending hours stranded at Houston Hobby Airport, Melissa Clark decided to get in a car and drive from Houston to Muncie. "I...
Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather
The high temperature in Greenfield on the day the dog was found was 0°, per AccuWeather.
Indy offers New Year’s Eve events for all ages
INDIANAPOLIS — "Our ticket sales over the past couple days have really skyrocketed,” said Dave Stevens, Vogue director of venues. The Vogue theatre in Broad Ripple hosted a sold-out Shrek Rave Friday night. No ogres are expected Saturday, but another big crowd is for the New Year's Eve party with cover band Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.
Research shows nearly all New Year's resolutions fail. Why?
INDIANAPOLIS — "The new year symbolizes that opportunity to start fresh so I think it's on everybody's mind," said Jim Richter, the director of clinical services at Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center. Losing weight, exercising more, maybe cutting down on social media — we've all made new year's resolutions...
City of Anderson asking residents to conserve water
The city also blames what they call an aging infrastructure, drought like conditions and the extreme cold weather for their lack of water.
Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued
Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Over 75 firefighters battle recycling plant fire on Indy’s southside
IFD firefighters battled a large fire at Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant on Indy’s southside Saturday morning.
