Killorn scores in 6th round of SO, Lightning top Rangers
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night.Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1.Brayden Point scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov got his 38th assist on Point's goal.Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in regulation and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in five games against Tampa Bay."That was a good hockey game." Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "To me, you could have inserted that for...
Pageau, Barzal lead Islanders past struggling Blue Jackets
NEW YORK — Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Thursday night.Ilya Sorokin finished with 20 saves as the Islanders won their third straight game."That's the way we want to play, be hard to play against," Pageau said. "When you play well defensively, I always thought that creates offense. ... Every team has good players, it's the NHL, the best league in the world. You can't take any team lightly. They are a hard-working team, well-coached. I thought we did what we had to do to...
Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long accolades races with Ethan Fuller
It might be a bit early for a lot of the Boston Celtics’ fans to talk about who is where in the race for the NBA’s season-long hardware, but this is the part of the season when the narratives driving most of those awards start to take hold. Where are the Celtics in terms of All-NBA, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other accolades Boston has a shot at winning?
