NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
FOX Sports
Devils bring home slide into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (27-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -114, Devils -107; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Boston...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Playing Below Contract Value
The Boston Bruins are off to a surprising start to the 2022-23 season, sitting with a 27-4-3 record through 33 games. Their start can be pointed to many factors, including some players playing above their contract values. While there is no question that some players are playing above their value, there are some players that are performing below their contract value.
Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23. “Everyone has been on the same page, and we are having success,” said Kuemper, who registered his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career. “This was a great team win.” Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last spring before signing a five-year contract with the Capitals in July.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Won't play Wednesday
Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim. With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 5-4 Loss Against Maple Leafs
The St. Louis Blues welcomed the Toronto Maple Leafs to town in their return from the Christmas break to kick off their three-game homestand. The former Norris Division rivals squared off in the Leafs’ lone appearance in St. Louis for the 2022-23 season. After starting the season 16-16-2, the...
NHL
Golden Knights Lose to Kings in Return from Break, 4-2
The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-1) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6), 4-2, in their first game back from the holiday break on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Midway through the first, Gabriel Vilardi fired a shot home to put the Kings up, 1-0. Michael Amadio answered on the power play as the former King tied the score at 1-1. Brayden McNabb gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the night as the converted a Reilly Smith pass to put the visitors ahead by a goal. Phillip Danault scored to tie the game three minutes later and the teams went into the final frame level at 2-2. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the third period to give Los Angeles the 4-2 win.
FOX Sports
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long accolades races with Ethan Fuller
It might be a bit early for a lot of the Boston Celtics’ fans to talk about who is where in the race for the NBA’s season-long hardware, but this is the part of the season when the narratives driving most of those awards start to take hold. Where are the Celtics in terms of All-NBA, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other accolades Boston has a shot at winning?
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
