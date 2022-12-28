Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
No flight or car rental? Stranded passengers get creative to get a ride
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of airline passengers across the country have been stranded without flights or car rentals, and are finding creative ways to get home and get a ride. Some have tried popular apps such as Uber and Lyft to get across state lines. Local rideshare drivers...
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
Fox5 KVVU
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Luggage, passengers stranded in Las Vegas as flights continue to get canceled
The chaos at Harry Reid International Airport kept building in the days after Christmas as flights continued to get canceled and luggage began to pile up in the baggage claim area.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las...
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back.
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Travelers at Las Vegas airport frustrated by lack of communication during flight delays, cancellations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Holiday travelers have many stories to tell as thousands of people in the U.S. are impacted by a domino effect of flight delays or cancellations, amid severe weather. Two groups of people trying to get back home to New Orleans after a trip to Las...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.5 Million Spanish Style Home in Henderson Nevada offers The Best Unobstructed Mountain and Strip Views
9 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 9 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a recently completed home perched high in the hills above the Green Fairways within the prestigious Anthem Country Club with the best unobstructed mountain, city and trip views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9 Yorkridge Court, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Grand Canyon tour helicopter made a hard landing at a Las Vegas-area airport, injuring seven people, officials said Wednesday. Authorities are investigating the cause. Local responders and the National Transportation Safety Board characterized it as a “hard landing” around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boulder...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
Fox5 KVVU
Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Passengers have expressed their frustrations about flight delays and cancelations, and now Southwest Airlines flight attendants, and the pilot association is sharing what it has been like to work during these chaotic times. “We have had delays, we have had hiccups, we got stranded in...
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
kion546.com
Woman accused of stealing $230K watch from man at Las Vegas Strip resort
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 after allegedly stealing a watch from a guest at a hotel on the Strip. Court records indicate that Priscilla Cueva, 34, is out on bail as she awaits her next hearing for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers stuck for hours outside Las Vegas
After Sunday, hundreds got on the road in hopes to get home quickly after the holiday weekend but ended up stuck for hours between Jean and the Nevada-California state line.
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
