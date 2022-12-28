ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

korncountry.com

Mill Race Center names Senior Citizen of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been selected as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Josh Burnett declares candidacy for Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Josh Burnett (R), who currently works as Communications Coordinator for Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC), has declared his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Columbus City Council in next year’s city elections. Burnett is also a Columbus Parks and Recreation Board Member and Vice-Chair of the Bartholomew County Republican Party.
COLUMBUS, IN
Current Publishing

‘You don’t just hand that money out’

Trustee explains why Clay Township’s assistance funding for residents in need lags behind neighbors, hit $0 in 2021. When Hoosiers suddenly find themselves in a financial emergency, unable to pay for basic needs such as food and rent, state law ensures they can turn to their township trustee to apply for help.
CARMEL, IN
WRBI Radio

Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission

Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Looking Ahead: Future of Grand Park, city elections on the horizon in 2023

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said in many ways, 2022 was a disappointment in terms of advancements tied to economic development for the city. Cook said turmoil between his administration and the Westfield City Council “has paid a price in the lack of investment” by the private sector being made in Westfield.
WESTFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz forms exploratory committee for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conservative commentator, radio host, and attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is considering a run for Mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. In a video posted Tuesday to the website “Abdul 4 Indy,” Shabazz formally announced the creation of an exploratory committee for mayor. The committee will help determine if he should run for office. The formation of an exploratory committee usually comes before a formal campaign announcement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage. Colts...
GREENFIELD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
visitmorgancountyin.com

23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023

Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Year in review: City’s Black churches commemorate 100 years

Several Indianapolis Black churches celebrated their 100-year anniversaries in 2022, and more Black churches will celebrate in the future. During the first wave of the Great Migration — the early 1900s to the 1940s — Indianapolis’ Black population grew as people were migrating north from the South. As more Black people moved to Indianapolis, seeking educational and economic opportunities, they also were looking to have their religious and spiritual needs met.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

HIM by HER Announces School Closure, 200 Students in Need of New School

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis educational foundation has announced a closure, forcing hundreds of students to find a new school. HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday its charter school will by January 20th, 2023, due to a lack of high enrollment numbers. The school, which currently resides at the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street, has 200 students. The HIM by HER Foundation middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Four Wabash College professors earn tenure

Wabash College President Scott E. Feller and Dean of the College Todd McDorman announced the promotion and tenure of four faculty members. Professors Lorraine McCrary (political science), Karen Quandt (French), Sujata Saha (economics), and Erika Sorensen-Kamakian (biology) all successfully completed the tenure process and will assume the rank of associate professor at the 190-year-old liberal arts institution.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wfyi.org

Franklin advocates have mixed feelings about new cancer cluster guidelines

Advocates for kids in Franklin with rare cancers have waited about six years for new federal guidelines for identifying cancer clusters. That’s when Trevor’s Law passed — a law meant to help investigate cancers caused by environmental pollution. Now that those guidelines are finally here — advocates...
FRANKLIN, IN

