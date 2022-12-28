Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
korncountry.com
Mill Race Center names Senior Citizen of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been selected as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
korncountry.com
Josh Burnett declares candidacy for Columbus City Council
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Josh Burnett (R), who currently works as Communications Coordinator for Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC), has declared his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Columbus City Council in next year’s city elections. Burnett is also a Columbus Parks and Recreation Board Member and Vice-Chair of the Bartholomew County Republican Party.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
Current Publishing
‘You don’t just hand that money out’
Trustee explains why Clay Township’s assistance funding for residents in need lags behind neighbors, hit $0 in 2021. When Hoosiers suddenly find themselves in a financial emergency, unable to pay for basic needs such as food and rent, state law ensures they can turn to their township trustee to apply for help.
Current Publishing
Looking Ahead: Redevelopment, roundabouts, municipal elections in store for 2023
The year 2023 is shaping up to be a busy time in Carmel, with redevelopment projects underway throughout the city and all municipal offices on the ballot. The year will see the addition of roundabouts throughout town, trails near the White River and new members on the school board. Municipal...
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
Current Publishing
Looking Ahead: Future of Grand Park, city elections on the horizon in 2023
Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said in many ways, 2022 was a disappointment in terms of advancements tied to economic development for the city. Cook said turmoil between his administration and the Westfield City Council “has paid a price in the lack of investment” by the private sector being made in Westfield.
WIBC.com
IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
WISH-TV
Abdul-Hakim Shabazz forms exploratory committee for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conservative commentator, radio host, and attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is considering a run for Mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. In a video posted Tuesday to the website “Abdul 4 Indy,” Shabazz formally announced the creation of an exploratory committee for mayor. The committee will help determine if he should run for office. The formation of an exploratory committee usually comes before a formal campaign announcement.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage. Colts...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
visitmorgancountyin.com
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
Indianapolis Recorder
Year in review: City’s Black churches commemorate 100 years
Several Indianapolis Black churches celebrated their 100-year anniversaries in 2022, and more Black churches will celebrate in the future. During the first wave of the Great Migration — the early 1900s to the 1940s — Indianapolis’ Black population grew as people were migrating north from the South. As more Black people moved to Indianapolis, seeking educational and economic opportunities, they also were looking to have their religious and spiritual needs met.
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
WIBC.com
HIM by HER Announces School Closure, 200 Students in Need of New School
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis educational foundation has announced a closure, forcing hundreds of students to find a new school. HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday its charter school will by January 20th, 2023, due to a lack of high enrollment numbers. The school, which currently resides at the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street, has 200 students. The HIM by HER Foundation middle school closed in 2009.
Journal Review
Four Wabash College professors earn tenure
Wabash College President Scott E. Feller and Dean of the College Todd McDorman announced the promotion and tenure of four faculty members. Professors Lorraine McCrary (political science), Karen Quandt (French), Sujata Saha (economics), and Erika Sorensen-Kamakian (biology) all successfully completed the tenure process and will assume the rank of associate professor at the 190-year-old liberal arts institution.
wfyi.org
Franklin advocates have mixed feelings about new cancer cluster guidelines
Advocates for kids in Franklin with rare cancers have waited about six years for new federal guidelines for identifying cancer clusters. That’s when Trevor’s Law passed — a law meant to help investigate cancers caused by environmental pollution. Now that those guidelines are finally here — advocates...
