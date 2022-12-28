US House staffers are banned from having the popular social video app TikTok on their official devices, Reuters reported Tuesday. TikTok is no longer allowed on staff devices because it presents a "high risk due to a number of security issues," according to a memo that was reportedly sent to staff Tuesday by the House's chief administrative officer. Staffers who currently have the app on an official device must delete it, and future downloads of TikTok aren't permitted. The House is taking similar steps to the US Senate, which passed its own bill to bar the app from federal devices earlier in December.

