Kelly signs executive order banning TikTok from some Kansas government devices
Kelly’s order comes as Congress and other state governments have moved to prevent TikTok on government devices, following concerns from the FBI and Federal Communications Commission that data on the app could be shared with the Chinese government.
CNET
House Reportedly Bans TikTok on Official Devices
US House staffers are banned from having the popular social video app TikTok on their official devices, Reuters reported Tuesday. TikTok is no longer allowed on staff devices because it presents a "high risk due to a number of security issues," according to a memo that was reportedly sent to staff Tuesday by the House's chief administrative officer. Staffers who currently have the app on an official device must delete it, and future downloads of TikTok aren't permitted. The House is taking similar steps to the US Senate, which passed its own bill to bar the app from federal devices earlier in December.
Gov. Kelly imposes Kansas TikTok ban
TOPEKA (AP) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned the use of TikTok on the state-issued devices of government workers under her control on Wednesday, becoming one of the first Democratic governors to restrict the popular social media app. Kelly’s action came five days after Congress approved the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that banned TikTok […]
Phone Arena
TikTok banned on government devices in Kansas; a more serious ban may follow
The saga of TikTok and its security issues has taken yet another turn. After news broke that TikTok admittedly spied on journalists a few days ago, US government officials have started to take serious measures against the popular app. First, TikTok was banned on US House of Representatives-issued devices, and now the app will disappear from government devices in the state of Kansas.
Washington Examiner
DOJ warns Supreme Court immigration case could allow states to sue over 'virtually any policy'
Justices on the Supreme Court appeared concerned Tuesday about the prospect of allowing states to sue the Biden administration over one of its immigration policies, and the Justice Department warned doing so could allow states to "sue the federal government about virtually any policy." The DOJ is seeking to overturn...
Makers of Fortnite to Pay Unprecedented $520 Million To Settle Claims of Exposing Children to Online Dangers and ‘Duping’ Users with ‘Dark Patterns’
The makers of video game sensation Fortnite will pay out half a billion dollars to settle a set of claims that it violated federal law by exposing children to myriad online dangers, including harassment, bullying, psychological trauma, sexual predation, and invasion of privacy. U.S. authorities also say that it tricked users into making unintentional purchases.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Governor Reynolds Issues Directive To Ban TikTok On Iowa Devices
(Undated) Governor Kim Reynolds immediately issues a directive banning access to TikTok on all state-owned devices. Reynolds says the Chinese-owned short-form video platform poses a national security risk. The directive also prohibits state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account. Reynolds is among several governors across the U.S. to ban the app on state-owned devices.
NBC Miami
Facebook Parent Meta Agrees to Pay $725 Million to Settle Privacy Lawsuit
Facebook parent Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed the social media giant gave third parties access to user data without their consent. The class action lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after Facebook disclosed that the information of 87 million users was...
Idaho farmers say they need this bill to hire workers. Senators likely killed it
Idaho farmworkers hoped for a bill in Congress that would provide a path to legal status for undocumented workers.
Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers.
Indiana's attorney general is asking the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old girl -- a move the physician's attorney has called an effort to "intimidate" abortion providers.
Supreme Court has a big question to answer: Why can't government just leave us alone?
Colorado wants to tell people what to think. 303 Creative's Lorie Smith just wants to be left alone. That poses a key question for U.S. Supreme Court.
Chief Justice Orders Harsh Border Policy to Stay in Place While Contest Between Two Federal Judges Continues
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts issued an emergency stay Monday evening in a battle over a Trump-era immigration policy that has evolved into a pair of contests: one between asylum-seekers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the other between two federal judges — one a Bill Clinton appointee, and the other, a Donald Trump appointee.
Federal Judge Has First Amendment Concerns About New York State’s Online ‘Hateful Conduct’ Law Targeting Social Media Companies
The New York Attorney General’s Office on Monday afternoon defended a new online hate speech law passed in the aftermath of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo. Critics of the law, including a bevy of conservative and libertarian websites who sued in federal court to strike it down, say the law violates the First Amendment.
Sam Bankman-Fried had to be 'awakened' by a court official after closing his eyes during his extradition hearing, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried was in court in the Bahamas on Monday, where he was expected to agree to extradition to the US over eight criminal charges.
Supreme Court orders Title 42 border restrictions to remain in place
In a 5-4 vote, the high court reversed an order from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled last month that the border policy must end.
We asked, He Answered, Governor Little Bans TikTok In Idaho
Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order that would ban TikTok on state owned phones. The governor's move follows our report urging the governor to follow the action of almost a half dozen governors. Multiple media outlets reported that Congress has introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the popular app across the nation.Governor was particularly harsh in his assessment of the China threat to Idaho and the nation.
Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
The Supreme Court has punted a brewing debate over immigration policy until the spring with its decision to keep a Trump administration border measure in place that restricts the flow of migrants into the United States. The court ruled on Tuesday that Title 42, which for the last two years allowed the government to expel…
Washington Examiner
Appeals court rules US whistleblower law doesn't protect overseas workers
Employees who operate overseas for United States-based companies aren't protected by a federal law that blocks retaliation against whistleblowers who bring concerns about violations of securities laws, a U.S. appeals court ruled Friday. A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit voted unanimously to reject...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. Under the court’s order, the case will be […]
