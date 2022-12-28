ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

The Associated Press

Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday. Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season. The 35-year-old designated hitter is 18 homers away from reaching the 300-mark. Martinez’s 12-year MLB career includes stints with Houston, Detroit and Arizona.
CBS Minnesota

No love lost between Vikings, Packers fans as season-riding border battle looms

MINNEAPOLIS -- You and your neighbor could be turning against one another this weekend, depending on who you root for in the NFC North.The Vikings and Packers square off in a fierce border battle this Sunday. To get to the heart of the rivalry, WCCO traveled to the two states' border cities -- Stillwater and Hudson, Wisconsin."I grew up a Packer fan. My grandpa, my dad, everybody in the family," Jamie Hantsbarger said, at Dick's Bar and Grill in Hudson. "It's always such a big deal when the Packers play the Vikings. It's just such a hyped up game."The rivalry...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long accolades races with Ethan Fuller

It might be a bit early for a lot of the Boston Celtics’ fans to talk about who is where in the race for the NBA’s season-long hardware, but this is the part of the season when the narratives driving most of those awards start to take hold. Where are the Celtics in terms of All-NBA, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other accolades Boston has a shot at winning?
