Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
Driver seriously injured in shooting, walks into Milwaukee PD's District 2
Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a shooting that happened overnight, sending one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
WISN
Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
CBS 58
2 displaced following house fire on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire on Milwaukee's south side. Firefighters say they were called to a house near 6th and Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen filling the neighborhood. Officials say the people living there, one adult...
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
Car fleeing from police crashes into van near 67th and Glendale, 2 arrested
A car fleeing from Wauwatosa police crashed into a transport van, leaving the van's driver seriously injured near 67th and Glendale on Thursday.
WISN
Three people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee brothers accused, June fatal shooting of woman
MILWAUKEE - One of two brothers charged with shooting and killing a woman near Palmer and Chambers in Milwaukee in June waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 29. Kamari and Marquan Roy are charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the June 23 shooting death of 66-year-old Roberta Haynes. Court documents say Hayes was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between the Roy brothers and two other people. Police found Hayes lying in the road near the intersection. She later died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound.
Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate gunfire incidents
Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents. The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire caused by mechanical issue
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited by a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, at least 10 damaged
MILWAUKEE - At least ten vehicles were broken into Tuesday night, Dec. 27 near 7th Street and McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Police say someone broke the windows to at least ten vehicles. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter ID'd as good Samaritan injured at crash scene; fundraiser started
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Mequon firefighter is recovering after a dangerous crash two days before Christmas. It happened on 894 near National Avenue last Friday. Officials say two cars crashed and another car stopped to help. Seconds later, a fourth car hit the good Samaritan and a driver. One...
Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.
All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.
Three charged in the death of on-duty postal worker in Milwaukee
Three Milwaukee people were charged with killing Aundre Cross, an on-duty postal worker who was shot and killed on December 9.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
Comments / 0