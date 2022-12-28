ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 displaced following house fire on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire on Milwaukee's south side. Firefighters say they were called to a house near 6th and Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen filling the neighborhood. Officials say the people living there, one adult...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Three people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee brothers accused, June fatal shooting of woman

MILWAUKEE - One of two brothers charged with shooting and killing a woman near Palmer and Chambers in Milwaukee in June waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 29. Kamari and Marquan Roy are charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the June 23 shooting death of 66-year-old Roberta Haynes. Court documents say Hayes was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between the Roy brothers and two other people. Police found Hayes lying in the road near the intersection. She later died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

72nd and Oklahoma vehicle fire caused by mechanical issue

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 72nd and Oklahoma. It happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to have been ignited by a mechanical issue. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle break-ins, at least 10 damaged

MILWAUKEE - At least ten vehicles were broken into Tuesday night, Dec. 27 near 7th Street and McKinley Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Police say someone broke the windows to at least ten vehicles. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian accident; woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman. Bianca Coleman is facing the following charges: Hit-and-run (great bodily harm), knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended...
MILWAUKEE, WI

