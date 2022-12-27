Read full article on original website
nationaltoday.com
The Best DIY Home Security System for 2022
Home security is becoming a challenge for homeowners these days. Although there have been many technological improvements that have made home security simpler and more controllable, not everyone can afford them. There are also several low-cost DIY home security systems available, each with its own advantages. They’re made for easy installation, and the majority let you mix and match cameras, keypads, entry sensors, and more to create an economical, perfectly suited security system for your house.
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
heshmore.com
ArchieTek AI startup to showcase edge-AI processor for localization, mapping and obstacle avoidance at CES 2023
ArchieTek AI startup to showcase edge-AI processor for localization, mapping and obstacle avoidance at CES 2023. AiOnlc is a Chip that uses sensor data to process location and to map surroundings plus uses AI for obstacle detection in drones, autonomous vehicles, robots, AR/VR headsets and other battery powered devices. Las...
AI systems reach new bounds
Several companies are racing to achieve new milestones in artificial intelligence with hopes of becoming innovators in transportation, health care, communications, and many other fields. Over the past year, progress has been made toward the development of fully autonomous cars, virtual nursing assistants to monitor hospital patients, emotion-detecting technology to monitor students' performances in school, and "cyborg journalists" to churn out automated reporting, to name just a few.
Watching AI evolve this year has been a rollercoaster
Some ones and some zeros have punctuated our relationship with AI this year. Here's how it played out.
Five human technologies inspired by nature – from velcro to racing cars
Nature has, over millions of years, evolved solutions to adapt to an array of challenges. As the challenges facing humanity become more complex, we are seeing inspiration being increasingly drawn from nature. Taking biological processes and applying them to technological and design problems is called bioinspiration. This is a fast-growing...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
CNET
An Easy Way to Help Clean Up Your iPad's Messy Home Screen
Your iPad's App Library is an easy way to navigate all of the installed applications on your tablet. Apps are grouped by category: social, finance, productivity, travel and music, to name a few. And if you tap on the search box at the top of the App Library, you'll get a full alphabetical list of your apps.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
game-news24.com
An extremely powerful and inexpensive gaming laptop
Good news An inexpensive and powerful gaming laptop is possible. Asus is known for its computer’s performance. This is a gaming laptop that again has attractive features at a very affordable price. An affordable gaming laptop is available in two types, Lenovo and Asus. The TUF-Fire model, or the...
heshmore.com
LG presents ultra-premium appliances LG Signature lineup at CES 2023.
LG presents ultra-premium appliances LG Signature lineup at CES 2023. Company’s Ultra-Premium Appliances Boast Cutting-Edge Technologies, Timeless Design and Outstanding Energy Efficiency. SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2022 – LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its second-generation LG SIGNATURE home appliance lineup at CES 2023. Offering timeless design and innovative technologies for...
heshmore.com
Japanese space tech startup uses water as propellant for nano satellites, to keep them in orbit.
Japanese space tech startup uses water as propellant for nano satellites, to keep them in orbit. Pale Blue to Showcase Water-Fueled Thruster for Nanosatellites That Extracts Ion Out of Water @CES Unveiled & CES 2023. Hybrid thruster combines the benefits of ion and vapor to dramatically extend satellites’ useful years...
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
TechCrunch
Meta acquires Luxexcel, a smart eyewear company
Founded in 2009, Luxexcel uses 3D printing to make prescription lenses for glasses. More recently, the company has focused its efforts on smart lenses, which can be printed with integrated technology like LCD displays and holographic film. “We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership...
As AI rises, lawmakers try to catch up
From "intelligent" vacuum cleaners and driverless cars to advanced techniques for diagnosing diseases, artificial intelligence has burrowed its way into every arena of modern life. Its promoters reckon it is revolutionising human experience, but critics stress that the technology risks putting machines in charge of life-changing decisions.
mytotalretail.com
Just Like F1, Social Commerce Needs Precision and Speed
With its feedback, creation and conversation loops, social commerce mimics circuit-based Formula 1 races. And success on the track and on social media isn't purely about who is the quickest. Instead, it’s about strategy, precision and avoiding critical mistakes. The Opportunity With Social Commerce. Social inspires purchases in the...
A Primer On The AI Economy
Each time a new business ecosystem forms, we have to ask a simple question: where's value created?. And once we are able to classify the ecosystem based on where value is created we can ask: how's value captured?. From the above, we understand the business models building on top of...
