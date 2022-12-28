ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

US to impose China Covid testing as virus surge jangles global nerves

By Noel Celis, Laurie Chen, with Matthew Walsh in Tianjin, Noel CELIS
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umsZS_0jwHu10F00
Covid-19 patients overwhelmed emergency wards in Tianjin -- this is a view of patients on gurneys at First Center Hospital in Tianjin /AFP

The United States and Italy announced mandatory Covid-19 testing for travellers from China as Beijing's sudden abandonment of tough measures to contain the coronavirus -- and surge in virus cases -- caused jitters around the world.

Hospitals and crematoriums across China continue to be overwhelmed by the explosion of Covid cases, which have hit the elderly especially hard.

The winter surge comes ahead of next month's lunar new year holidays, for which hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel to their hometowns to reunite with relatives.

Citing the need to protect Americans' health, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that from January 5, all air travellers originating in China will have to provide a new negative Covid test to airlines before they depart.

"The recent rapid increase in Covid-19 transmission in China increases the potential for new variants emerging," a senior US health official told reporters in a phone briefing.

However, the official said, Beijing has provided only limited data about circulating variants in China to global databases, and its testing and reporting on new cases has also diminished.

The US move came after Italy, Japan, India and Malaysia announced their own measures to protect against importing new Covid variants from China.

"I have ordered mandatory Covid-19 antigenic swabs, and related virus sequencing, for all passengers coming from China and transiting through Italy," Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said Wednesday.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China claims as its own, also said Wednesday that it would also screen travellers from the mainland for the virus.

And Dirk De fauw, mayor of Bruges, Belgium, which is popular with Chinese tourists, called for Chinese visitors to face Covid tests or mandatory vaccine requirements, the Belga news agency reported.

"The infection rate is still very high. I think we have to work either with a vaccination certificate or with tests," said De fauw.

- Full hospital wards -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3japdq_0jwHu10F00
A passenger wearing protective gear is seen at a train station in Beijing -- China's Covid numbers have flared following its decision to give up tough containment measures /AFP

Chinese citizens greeted the announcement of the end of Beijing's strict quarantine rules for inbound travellers on Monday by rushing to book international flights.

But on Wednesday, AFP reporters saw dozens of mostly elderly patients lying on gurneys in overflowing hospital emergency wards in Tianjin, 140 kilometres (87 miles) southeast of Beijing.

"Yes, they all have Covid," a doctor told AFP.

Medical staff are "pretty much all" expected to continue working despite testing positive for the virus, one doctor said.

Chinese authorities have said the scale of the outbreak is now "impossible" to track and narrowed the criteria for defining Covid deaths.

- 'Under control' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHGHv_0jwHu10F00
A security guard wearing protective gear stands at the entrance of a fever clinic in Beijing /AFP

Three years after the coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan, China's loosening of measures effectively brought the curtain down on a zero-Covid regime of mass testing, lockdowns and long quarantines.

While effective, the harsh quarantine regime stalled the Chinese economy and in recent months triggered large-scale nationwide protests.

The policy reversal, coupled with a vastly inadequate vaccination programme, has resulted in cases skyrocketing -- though officially the problem is in hand.

China's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported 5,231 new Covid cases and three deaths nationwide Wednesday -- likely a drastic undercount since people are no longer required to declare infections to authorities.

"Currently the development of China's epidemic situation is overall predictable and under control," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

"Hyping, smearing and political manipulation with ulterior motives can't stand the test of facts," Wang added, calling Western media reporting on the Covid surge "completely biased".

- Tracking cases -

The end of mass testing and the decision last week by China's National Health Commission (NHC) to stop releasing an official daily Covid death toll made it harder to understand the extent of the outbreak.

Chinese health authorities are using data from online surveys, hospital visits, demand for fever medicines and emergency calls to "make up for shortcomings in (officially) reported figures", disease control official Yin Wenwu said at a press briefing Tuesday.

With the country facing shortages of basic medicines, Beijing city authorities plan to distribute the oral Covid drug Paxlovid at local hospitals and community clinics. It remains extremely difficult to obtain for ordinary people.

The US-developed treatment was briefly available on e-commerce platform JD.com and delivery platform Meituan in the past few days before both ran out of stock.

Comments / 92

bob ryan
3d ago

The US MAY restrict travel from China? If I had my way, I'd have Chinese visitors mingle with members of Congress for a week, before sicking them on the population

Reply(1)
16
patriot63
3d ago

They isolated their people.What did you expect. What we have to watch for is our officials capitalizing and implementing COVID Restrictions and extending health emergencies so the can subvert law and continue to spend without restrictions.There are people are already trying to alarm us. NEVER AGAIN*.

Reply
21
AP_000337.74d80362ea164c12b6361f767ec83702.2128
3d ago

The Covid 19 happened was those arriving from China In November and December 2019 that spiraled out of control from spreading, now it’s going to happen again

Reply(1)
9
Related
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
natureworldnews.com

Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]

A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The US Sun

China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn

CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy