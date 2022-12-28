ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 6

long live la raza
1d ago

😆 🤣 😂 these are not coaches is just a guy with great seat to w great players play...next thing they will be calling him a genius..he was actually sleeping for whole game..

Reply(3)
4
Truth Teller
1d ago

Congrats to him. However out of all the professional sports coaching in the NBA has to be the easiest, especially if you have a talent rich roster!

Reply
3
I am pissed off
1d ago

let the players play. he did that and the rest is history. now 💩ty teams will be calling to interview him for a 🗣️ coaching job after one win😀🤔

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

