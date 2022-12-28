Read full article on original website
long live la raza
1d ago
😆 🤣 😂 these are not coaches is just a guy with great seat to w great players play...next thing they will be calling him a genius..he was actually sleeping for whole game..
Reply(3)
4
Truth Teller
1d ago
Congrats to him. However out of all the professional sports coaching in the NBA has to be the easiest, especially if you have a talent rich roster!
Reply
3
I am pissed off
1d ago
let the players play. he did that and the rest is history. now 💩ty teams will be calling to interview him for a 🗣️ coaching job after one win😀🤔
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The Surprising Truth: Christians Once Banned Christmas In BostonDip RaiBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Julius Randle Reportedly Destroyed Chairs In The Locker Room After The Knicks' Epic Collapse Against Luka Doncic And The Mavericks
Julius Randle reportedly made a scene after brutal loss to Mavericks.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
“He could play all five positions on the court" - Rick Pitino described how lethal Jamal Mashburn was in college
Rick Pitino is one of many who described Jamal Mashburn as a once-in-a-generation talent.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Bill Simmons Warns LeBron James That Luka Doncic Could Overtake His Scoring Record After He Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Don't Wrap It Up When You Get To 38,000"
Speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons said Luka Doncic could pass LeBron James in scoring, speculated on how likely it is to happen.
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Recalls First Night Back Together
It was a hard 10 months for Brittney and Cherelle Griner. Brittney Griner went through hell while being detained inside a Russian prison. After pleading guilty to possession and trafficking charges, Griner eventually went to a labor camp. Subsequently, the United States was able to negotiate a prisoner swap right before the holidays.
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
theScore
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
"I kind of rolled my eyes" — Jeanie Buss on why she wasn't impressed when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Phil Jackson
Jeanie Buss was confused as to why Phil Jackson kept on giving his players books they had no intention of reading.
Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch
Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch. Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when... The post Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Comments / 6