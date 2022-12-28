ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

As Magic visit, Pistons try to shake off ugly defeat

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pf6F3_0jwHs75L00

Wins have been very hard to come by for the Detroit Pistons this season. They found a highly improbable way to lose on Monday and enter their home game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday with a six-game losing streak.

Detroit led the Los Angeles Clippers by 14 points with three minutes remaining but got outscored 16-2 the remainder of regulation. Los Angeles then dominated the overtime session and stole a 142-131 victory.

“We needed that win right there to get our spirit back. We didn’t finish the game out,” Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart said. “That’s not on coaches. That’s on us. We took the lead for granted. They took their starters out.”

Since the 1996-97 season, only two other teams had erased deficits of 14 points or more in the last three minutes, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Clippers had only one starter on the floor during a majority of the comeback.

“We fought our way back, got the lead, got a comfortable lead with three minutes to go and they threw in the towel,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We have to learn how to win. …

“It hurt. It should hurt because the guys played their hearts out to put themselves in a position to win.”

The Pistons wiped out a 15-point, third-quarter deficit and scored 13 unanswered points during the fourth quarter to build the 14-point advantage. They had eight players score in double figures, led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 23 points. Bogdanovic missed a potential winning shot in the final second of regulation.

“We’ve got to learn from it. We’ve got to prop ourselves back up,” Casey said. “We can’t pull the blanket over our head and say, ‘Woe is me,’ because no one is going to feel sorry for you. We have a team coming in here that’s playing very well.”

The Pistons, who play their next five games on the road after Wednesday, won their season opener against the Magic 113-109 behind a 24-point performance from Bogdanovic. They will play the remaining games of the four-game season series in Orlando on Feb. 23 and April 2.

Orlando will be playing the tail end of a back-to-back set on Wednesday. After winning eight of the previous nine games, the Magic were pummeled at home by the Los Angeles Lakers 129-110 on Tuesday.

The Lakers led by as many as 21 points while shooting 54.4 percent. The Magic, who also got outrebounded 46-37, never held a lead of more than three points.

“No defense,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Our ability to not get back in transition, we allowed our shot-making to impact the way we defended. Give the Lakers a ton of credit. … but that was not our brand of basketball — and we’ll be better (Wednesday).”

Top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero will look to bounce back from the worst game of his young career. The Orlando forward scored a season-low four points on 1-for-6 shooting and committed five fouls.

“These are the experiences all young players are going to have to go through,” Mosley said, “so he can look back and reflect on these situations.”

Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 16 points against the Lakers, and five of his teammates also finished in double figures.

The Magic are 4-12 on the road this season, and the Pistons are 4-13 at home.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh

After beating the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, Jim Harbaugh has already made it clear that he intends to return to the Michigan Wolverines next season even despite reported interest from several NFL teams. But that isn’t going to stop Read more... The post NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Stoney tells Dan Campbell about Jameson Williams’ ‘liked tweet’ about getting the ball more

Following the Detroit Lions‘ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, a game where Jameson Williams was targeted just once, the rookie liked a tweet about the Lions needing him to get the ball more. On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and Stoney (Mike Stone) told Campbell about Williams liking the tweet about the Lions needing to get him the ball more.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record

The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy