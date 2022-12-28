W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public …

Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
wdhn.com
Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires
(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
Action News Jax
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Advises Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. Shut Down Due to Structure Fire on December 28, 2022
Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. has been temporarily shut down due to a structure fire in the area.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Juvenile Rachel Harlan, 16 of Chipley
The Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Rachel Harlan, 16 year old female was last seen at her residence on Worley Rd. at approximately 8:30 p.m. Rachel was wearing a navy colored jacket, jeans and white shoes. If you have...
wtvy.com
Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
mypcblife.com
Bay Real Time Operations Center Anniversary
The Bay Real Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, is one year old. BAYROC is a county-wide law enforcement project established to make use of the latest technology to enhance law enforcement response to incidents and solve crimes– sometimes within hours. The same technology is also used to quickly locate missing and endangered adults and children.
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
washingtoncounty.news
Plans brewing to turn condemned Mongoven building into unique community space
The Mongoven building could soon be getting a new look thanks to a Community Development Block Grant Program Hometown Revitalization Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-HRP) grant the City of Chipley was awarded in 2021. The $852,800 is funded through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for reacquisition and partial demolition...
wdhn.com
House fire in rural Houston County
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
washingtoncounty.news
Vernon Historical Society on mission to revive historical church
The Vernon Historical Society is on a mission to bring Hard Labor Church back to its former glory after time and Hurricane Michael have taken a toll on the historical structure. The Washington Primitive Baptist Church, known as Hard Labor Church, is a 90-year-old heart-pine church built in 1931 on...
luxury-houses.net
Majestically Architectural Masterpiece with Incredible and Unobstructed Mexico Gulf Views in Inlet Beach, Florida is Asking for $9.95 Million
208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard Home in Inlet Beach, Florida for Sale. 208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard, Inlet Beach, Florida is a crown jewel majestically perched to offer incredible views with all construction materials has been meticulously selected and sourced from vendors around the world to provide only the most luxurious finishes and features. This Home in Inlet Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard, please contact Anne L Winicki (Phone: 850-960-1179) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
WJHG-TV
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.
WJHG-TV
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway
The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has pets available for adoption.
WJHG-TV
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
Lynn Haven defendants seek to strike witnesses, charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are asking a judge to throw out most of the charges and several key witnesses before a February trial. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of conspiracy and […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
mypanhandle.com
Bay County warming shelter helped many people
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In response to the low temperatures, last week a warming shelter opened in Bay County. “Panama City and Bay County was a collaborative effort for here at the shelter with volunteers,” Bay County Fire Rescue Captain Gabriel Moschella said. The shelter closed Monday...
