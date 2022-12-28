W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA In Re: PROBATE DIVISION File No: 2022-CP-119 Estate of:NEAL …

Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 28, 2022
Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Rev. George Williams
In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Rev. George Williams on December 23, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Midland City, Alabama. He was 67 years old and a native of Jackson County, Florida. Rev. Williams was blessed with the...
wtvy.com
Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
Lynn Haven defendants seek to strike witnesses, charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are asking a judge to throw out most of the charges and several key witnesses before a February trial. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of conspiracy and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County man gets 25-year federal prison sentence on drug trafficking, gun charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County, Fla., man received a 25-year federal prison sentence drug trafficking and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine,...
wtvy.com
Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
mypcblife.com
Bay Real Time Operations Center Anniversary
The Bay Real Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, is one year old. BAYROC is a county-wide law enforcement project established to make use of the latest technology to enhance law enforcement response to incidents and solve crimes– sometimes within hours. The same technology is also used to quickly locate missing and endangered adults and children.
Panama City Beach man charged with shooting dog in dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
getthecoast.com
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder
On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Juvenile Rachel Harlan, 16 of Chipley
The Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Rachel Harlan, 16 year old female was last seen at her residence on Worley Rd. at approximately 8:30 p.m. Rachel was wearing a navy colored jacket, jeans and white shoes. If you have...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
WJHG-TV
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
wtvy.com
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman fired from her city of Dothan job paints a disturbing portrait of racist bosses who unfairly retaliated against her as she questioned their handling of government funds and confronted them with other issues. Stephanie Wingfield makes those allegations in court documents filed last week as...
wdhn.com
Woman claims racism and lies got her fired from City of Dothan during food scandal
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A motion has been filed in the Houston County courts requesting a City of Dothan employee at the heart of the Dothan food scandal be reinstated to her former position after she claims she was treated unfairly. Stephanie Wingfield was fired from her position as Director...
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
wtvy.com
Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon dies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon died Tuesday, according to his daughter’s Facebook page. He was 85. Marnon’s city hall tenure followed his retirement from the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of colonel. He also served several years as chairman of Army...
Inmate found dead in Alabama jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement […]
WJHG-TV
