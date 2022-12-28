Read full article on original website
Knicks, Raptors, Heat Favorites To Trade For Zach LaVine
Many people are keeping an eye on the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks as we quickly head toward this season’s NBA trade deadline. They are one of the teams that could opt to become sellers ahead of the deadline and change the tide of the playoff races. The...
NBA Analysis Network
Kyrie Irving’s Bold Comment About Cavaliers Tenure
The Brooklyn Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 10 straight games, and on Monday night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As has been the case throughout their streak, the Nets were carried by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson's career night propels Pelicans
December 29 - Zion Williamson scored his team's final 14 points as part of a career-high 43-point night as the host New Orleans Pelicans came from behind to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown reach heights only Pistol Pete Maravich has last 50 years
The Boston Celtics were thought to potentially take a step back this season after their offensive inefficiency was exposed by the Golden State Warriors in last season’s NBA Finals. Instead, they appear to have only got better. That is primarily due to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown taking their level to an even higher level.
Injury update: Khris Middleton' and Jrue Holiday' status for game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Bucks could be without two of their stars once again tonight.
Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury
BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer. Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.
Jrue Holiday's Status For Timberwolves-Bucks Game
Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have made a roster move before Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBC Sports
Tatum earns No. 2 spot on Celtics' all-time 3-point list
Only one player in Boston Celtics history has made more 3-pointers than Jayson Tatum. With his first made 3 of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tatum passed Antoine Walker for second place on the franchise's all-time 3-point list with 938. Paul Pierce owns the No. 1 spot, and he will for a while with 1,823.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: The Robert Williams Effect is lifting Celtics to new heights
The Boston Celtics built the best record in basketball behind a historically-paced offense while Robert Williams III was rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, and yet they’ve become even more enjoyable to watch since his return. Call it the Time Lord Effect. Williams III is unlike any other player on...
Lakers, Heat, Celtics Favorites For DeMar DeRozan Trade
The Chicago Bulls were getting things back on track recently as they went on a three-game winning streak, defeating solid NBA teams in the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks. But, right as they were seemingly turning a corner, they got blown out by the lowly Houston Rockets, but they bounced back with an overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
