ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: Estate of REGINA DIANE DORSEY PROBATE DIVISION deceased. CASE NO. 22000127CPAXMX NOTICE OF SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE …

washingtoncounty.news
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Lynn Haven defendants seek to strike witnesses, charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are asking a judge to throw out most of the charges and several key witnesses before a February trial. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of conspiracy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 28, 2022

Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman fired from her city of Dothan job paints a disturbing portrait of racist bosses who unfairly retaliated against her as she questioned their handling of government funds and confronted them with other issues. Stephanie Wingfield makes those allegations in court documents filed last week as...
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Rev. George Williams

In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Rev. George Williams on December 23, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Midland City, Alabama. He was 67 years old and a native of Jackson County, Florida. Rev. Williams was blessed with the...
MIDLAND CITY, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft

Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville...
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

House fire in rural Houston County

GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
washingtoncounty.news

WCSO warns of phone scam

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man faces numerous charges after a scuffle with police on Monday. A Midland City officer had responded to a domestic dispute at Midtown Apartments when he was attacked, according to those familiar with the details. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo McGrady,...
MIDLAND CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy