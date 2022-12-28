W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: Estate of REGINA DIANE DORSEY PROBATE DIVISION deceased. CASE NO. 22000127CPAXMX NOTICE OF SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE …

Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO