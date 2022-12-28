Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Gets Real After Loss To Suns: "When We Get Talked Back To, We Just Freeze Up..."
Dillon Brooks throws shade at his own team after second straight loss.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
“You have to figure out a way to stay on the court” — JJ Redick discusses the one area that concerns him about the Memphis Grizzlies’ title hopes
The Memphis Grizzlies may be genuine championship contenders, but J.J. Redick has identified an unspoken area that could hold them back in their quest to win it all.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Fans will be in the seats at Suns vs. Grizzlies, despite Memphis water issues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many businesses have been forced to turn customers away due to the ongoing water issues in Memphis. But, that will not be the case when the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Pheonix Suns at the FedExForum. The FedExForum announced on Tuesday that the Suns vs. Grizzlies...
Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections
Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over
NBA announces slew of suspensions following Pistons-Magic brawl
Pistons guard Killian Hayes received the harshest punishment from the NBA, suspended for three games without pay for his role. Meanwhile, the two other main combatants also received suspensions. Magic center Moritz Wagner got two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo received a game suspension without pay. Additionally, eight other...
A loss would put big dent in Jets defense’s resurgence
Defensively, the Jets’ turnaround from last season to this season cannot be overstated. They were horrible in 2021, ranked last in the league both in most points allowed (504) and most yards allowed (6,670). This season, the Jets have yielded the fifth-fewest points in the league (282) and fourth-fewest yards (4,899). There’s little question the Jets, because of their aggressive defense, would be a team no one wants to play in the postseason — if they can only get there. This is what’s been eating at linebacker, team captain and Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley of late. It pains him to imagine the playoffs...
Keldon Johnson (back) questionable for Spurs Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (back) is questionable for Thursday against the New York Knicks. Johnson was also considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he played 31 minutes and scored 19 points (7-18 field goals, 2-6 3-pointers) with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Stanley Johnson, Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson, and Keita Bates-Diop could see more minutes on Thursday if Johnson is ruled out.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Class 2A champion Ellensburg puts clamps on Davis at hometown SunDome Shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. – Class 2A defending girls champion and top-ranked Ellensburg was in its element Thursday morning taking another opponent out of its own comfort zone. The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 by holding 4A No. 4 Davis more than 30 points below its season average in a 58-48 Ellensburg victory in ...
Video: FSU’s Mike Norvell got unusual variation of Gatorade bath after bowl win
The traditional Gatorade bath was far too mainstream for Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles won in their bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday after their clutch drive with the game tied at 32 led to a go-ahead field goal by FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald with less than a minute... The post Video: FSU’s Mike Norvell got unusual variation of Gatorade bath after bowl win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Garland leads Cleveland against Indiana after 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Indiana Pacers after Darius Garland scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 125-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Indiana is 9-...
Fred VanVleet's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.
Rui Hachimura: “I’m Going To Bring The Energy.”
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has brought all of the energy and more since his return to the lineup.
Knicks Injuries: RJ Barrett Out, Jalen Brunson Questionable As Texas Trip Carries On
As the New York Knicks try to pick up the pieces from their historically brutal loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, a major reinforcement could be ready to retake the floor. The Knicks' official injury report for Thursday night's visit to San Antonio (8 p.m. ET, MSG) lists Jalen...
Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday.Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the Wild on both of their opportunities with the extra skater.The game was tied entering the third period, but Johnston's fourth goal in the last five games gave Dallas a 2-1 lead. Benn doubled the cushion with a power play goal, and Seguin scored his second of the night into an empty net.Seguin has four goals in his last four games. Jason Robertson assisted on Dallas' third goal, running his point streak to six games (one goal, eight assists).UP NEXTStars: Host San Jose on Saturday.Wild: Visit St. Louis on Saturday.
Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors will round out the year against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. The game between the Grizzlies and the Phoenix...
