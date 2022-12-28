ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Yardbarker

NBA announces slew of suspensions following Pistons-Magic brawl

Pistons guard Killian Hayes received the harshest punishment from the NBA, suspended for three games without pay for his role. Meanwhile, the two other main combatants also received suspensions. Magic center Moritz Wagner got two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo received a game suspension without pay. Additionally, eight other...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

A loss would put big dent in Jets defense’s resurgence

Defensively, the Jets’ turnaround from last season to this season cannot be overstated. They were horrible in 2021, ranked last in the league both in most points allowed (504) and most yards allowed (6,670). This season, the Jets have yielded the fifth-fewest points in the league (282) and fourth-fewest yards (4,899). There’s little question the Jets, because of their aggressive defense, would be a team no one wants to play in the postseason — if they can only get there. This is what’s been eating at linebacker, team captain and Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley of late. It pains him to imagine the playoffs...
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (back) questionable for Spurs Thursday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (back) is questionable for Thursday against the New York Knicks. Johnson was also considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he played 31 minutes and scored 19 points (7-18 field goals, 2-6 3-pointers) with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Stanley Johnson, Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson, and Keita Bates-Diop could see more minutes on Thursday if Johnson is ruled out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Video: FSU’s Mike Norvell got unusual variation of Gatorade bath after bowl win

The traditional Gatorade bath was far too mainstream for Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles won in their bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday after their clutch drive with the game tied at 32 led to a go-ahead field goal by FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald with less than a minute... The post Video: FSU’s Mike Norvell got unusual variation of Gatorade bath after bowl win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX Sports

Garland leads Cleveland against Indiana after 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Indiana Pacers after Darius Garland scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 125-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Indiana is 9-...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS DFW

Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday.Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the Wild on both of their opportunities with the extra skater.The game was tied entering the third period, but Johnston's fourth goal in the last five games gave Dallas a 2-1 lead. Benn doubled the cushion with a power play goal, and Seguin scored his second of the night into an empty net.Seguin has four goals in his last four games. Jason Robertson assisted on Dallas' third goal, running his point streak to six games (one goal, eight assists).UP NEXTStars: Host San Jose on Saturday.Wild: Visit St. Louis on Saturday.
DALLAS, TX

