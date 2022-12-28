W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …

Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase
Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
Two Florida Spa And Hot Tub Companies Shut Down For “Deceptive” Practices
The state of Florida is taking legal action against two hot tub and spa companies for deceptive business practices. Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees. According to an investigation by Attorney General
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
PLANetizen
Florida Home Insurance Prices Increasingly a Burden for Residents
“As Florida’s property insurance market continues to buckle, thousands of homeowners across the state are increasingly choosing to forgo insurance, sell their homes or even leave Florida,” reports Mary Ellen Klas for the Miami Herald. Tasha Carter, Florida’s insurance consumer advocate, is cited in the article issuing the...
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
cw34.com
Property insurance changes coming January 1
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A lot of new changes are coming to Florida law come January 1 – including property insurance laws. In an attempt to keep insurance claims down, lawmakers called a special session earlier this month to discuss ways to get a handle on litigation.
mynews13.com
New property insurance laws take effect January 1
TAMPA, Fla. — New property insurance laws will take effect on January 1, just weeks after the details were hammed out by Florida lawmakers. SB 2A, which addresses Florida’s property insurance industry, was passed in a special session mid-December. The changes were made following a catastrophic hurricane season on top of what has been an already troubled property insurance market.
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
calleochonews.com
New rules hike up medical marijuana license fees
The new rules will change the way operators apply for a medical marijuana license. Florida is considered one of the most promising medical marijuana markets in the United States due to its large and growing elderly population. During the first half of 2022, Florida had 22 licensed operators, while medical marijuana sales totaled over $1 billion.
Judge Says Pull License Of Florida Physician Assistant Who Performed Plastic Surgery With No Doctor
The Florida Board of Medicine should revoke the license of a Port St. Lucie physician assistant who performed plastic-surgery procedures without a doctor present, an administrative law judge ruled Thursday. In a 23-page decision, Judge Darren Schwartz wrote that physician assistant Adley Dasilva “practiced beyond
floridapolitics.com
Richard Gentry resigns as Public Counsel
In his resignation letter, Gentry said he is prioritizing time with family. Longtime lobbyist Richard Gentry has resigned his state position as Public Counsel, in which he represented Floridians in utility regulatory cases. Gentry’s resignation will take effect Jan. 6, nearly two years after the Legislature approved him for the...
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
News4Jax.com
New rules for Florida landlords, property managers to start Jan. 1
New rules for Florida landlords and property managers take effect next week as the new year begins. One new law — CS/SB 898 — seeks to keep tenants of apartment complexes and rental properties safer. Some provisions of “Miya’s Law” have already gone into effect, but beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. Also, employees must undergo background checks.
Washington Examiner
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
windermeresun.com
Fauci Did Argue For Benefits Of Gain-of-Function Research
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Farm Share Ranked as Top Food Bank in the Nation
Last week, Farm Share, Florida’s largest independent food bank, was ranked as the top food bank in America by 24/7 WallStreet. Midwest Food Bank, also based in the Sunshine State, placed seventh on tge list. This determination was...
Florida gas prices return to more than $3 per gallon; here’s what experts predict for 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you filled your car with gas in the last day or two, you might have noticed something peculiar at the pump — an uptick in prices. After weeks of falling prices, the average cost of gas in Florida recently reversed course. According to AAA,...
Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
floridianpress.com
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
sflcn.com
5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad
Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
Comments / 2