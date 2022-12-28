ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …

washingtoncounty.news
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
wqcs.org

Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase

Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
FLORIDA STATE
PLANetizen

Florida Home Insurance Prices Increasingly a Burden for Residents

“As Florida’s property insurance market continues to buckle, thousands of homeowners across the state are increasingly choosing to forgo insurance, sell their homes or even leave Florida,” reports Mary Ellen Klas for the Miami Herald. Tasha Carter, Florida’s insurance consumer advocate, is cited in the article issuing the...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Property insurance changes coming January 1

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A lot of new changes are coming to Florida law come January 1 – including property insurance laws. In an attempt to keep insurance claims down, lawmakers called a special session earlier this month to discuss ways to get a handle on litigation.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

New property insurance laws take effect January 1

TAMPA, Fla. — New property insurance laws will take effect on January 1, just weeks after the details were hammed out by Florida lawmakers. SB 2A, which addresses Florida’s property insurance industry, was passed in a special session mid-December. The changes were made following a catastrophic hurricane season on top of what has been an already troubled property insurance market.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

New rules hike up medical marijuana license fees

The new rules will change the way operators apply for a medical marijuana license. Florida is considered one of the most promising medical marijuana markets in the United States due to its large and growing elderly population. During the first half of 2022, Florida had 22 licensed operators, while medical marijuana sales totaled over $1 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Richard Gentry resigns as Public Counsel

In his resignation letter, Gentry said he is prioritizing time with family. Longtime lobbyist Richard Gentry has resigned his state position as Public Counsel, in which he represented Floridians in utility regulatory cases. Gentry’s resignation will take effect Jan. 6, nearly two years after the Legislature approved him for the...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

New rules for Florida landlords, property managers to start Jan. 1

New rules for Florida landlords and property managers take effect next week as the new year begins. One new law — CS/SB 898 — seeks to keep tenants of apartment complexes and rental properties safer. Some provisions of “Miya’s Law” have already gone into effect, but beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. Also, employees must undergo background checks.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
ORLANDO, FL
windermeresun.com

Fauci Did Argue For Benefits Of Gain-of-Function Research

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Farm Share Ranked as Top Food Bank in the Nation

‭Last week, ‬Farm Share,‭ ‬Florida‭’‬s largest independent food bank, was ranked as the‭ top f‬ood bank in America by‭ ‬24/7‭ ‬WallStreet. Midwest Food Bank, also based in the Sunshine State, placed seventh on tge list. This determination was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table

Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad

Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy