W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given IDE TECHNOLOGIES INC , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …

Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions in just one day
There is only one day left before millions of Social Security beneficiaries receive a direct payment worth an average of $1,681.
CNET
Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It
Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
Social Security news: Will Social Security recipients get a bonus payment this December?
Some Social Security recipients will receive two payments in December — one on Dec. 1 and the other on Dec. 30, according to AARP. But the Dec. 30 payment is not a bonus payment. It is a workaround to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients their benefits on days when banks are not closed.
Social Security update: Direct increased SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in just 8 days
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income only have to wait eight more days before receiving the second of two payments for December.
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
CNET
Haven't Got Your December Social Security Disability Insurance Payment? It's on Its Way
The fourth of four Social Security Disability Insurance payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration this week. Don't worry if you haven't received it yet. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. SSDI follows...
Social Security update: Exact date boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income checks will be sent out
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
SSI Schedule Reminder: Supplemental Security Income Recipients Receive Two Payments in December 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments...
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive 8 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and beginning the next year's payment schedule.
Social Security: COLA increase in 2023 may not be enough for this reason!
In 2023, the COLA for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will be 8.7 percent. This rise in benefits is the largest since 1981. Based on the rate of inflation, the Social Security Administration modifies benefits each year. When the COLA was 5.9% this year, which is significantly less than the increase in prices this year, seniors’ purchasing power decreased.
Here's when Social Security checks featuring the massive 2023 COLA increase will start arriving
The first Social Security checks and bank deposits featuring the largest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years will start arriving in January 2023. The average retiree benefit is going up by $146 per month, to $1,827; while the average disability benefit is increasing by $119 per month, to $1,483. Recipients will also benefit from a 3% decrease in how much they'll owe each month on standard Medicare Part B premiums. Those are declining to $164.90 a month. Medicare Part B covers outpatient medical care, like regular visits to the doctor.
Recent Changes in Portability of Estate Tax Exemption
Established as permanent with the legislative passage of the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012 (ATRA), portability can play an integral role in ultimately helping you and your spouse avoid or reduce estate and income taxes. Portability Background. The federal gift and estate tax exclusion as of 2022 is $12.06...
Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
Millions of America’s older adults will see a bump in the amount they receive in monthly Social Security benefits – here's when recipients can expect the first higher payment.
CNET
How to Calculate Your Annual Income for a Credit Card Application
A credit card company uses your annual income to determine whether to approve your application and how much credit to extend. Annual income may also help the credit card company calculate the applicant's monthly minimum payment. Still, it is up to you to ensure you can afford to pay your credit card balance each month, and that too starts with knowing your annual income. Reporting it correctly isn't only in your best interest, it's required by law.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Questions to Ask Your Estate Planning Attorney
Most people are reluctant to address the issue of estate planning because it forces them to confront their own mortality, which means that more than half of American adults are missing important documents. Don’t become a statistic; instead, ask these questions when looking for an attorney. What Should My...
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
gamblingnews.com
Genesis Global Laid off 140 Employees, Filed for Insolvency
Malta-based gaming firm Genesis Global presented its local employees with an unexpected Christmas present, informing them that they have become redundant just two days before the festive period. Notice for Christmas Present. Around 140 employees received an e-mail on Friday telling them that Genesis Global has filed for insolvency and,...
Comments / 0