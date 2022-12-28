Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart
PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
95.5 FM WIFC
Badgers Win Bowl Game
PHOENIX, AZ (WSAU) — The Wisconsin football team built a 24-7 lead and held off a late Oklahoma State rally to win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17 on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix. Braelon Allen had 116 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Chez Mellusi added...
Badgers ready to roll with Myles Burkett or Chase Wolf under center
PHOENIX -- After 32 consecutive starts from Graham Mertz, Wisconsin (6-6) will have a new quarterback under center in Tuesday's Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State (7-5). Mertz opted to enter the transfer portal earlier this month after it was learned that interim head coach Jim Leonhard would not be retained in the same in 2023 in favor of Luke Fickell, who came to Madison by of Cincinnati following a successful six-year tenure.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Michael Furtney Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Returns to Wisconsin
Senior guard Michael Furtney discussed his decision to remove his name from the NCAA transfer portal and play a sixth season for the Badgers in 2023.
Braelon Allen Explains Decision to Return to Wisconsin
Wisconsin sophomore tailback Braelon Allen was the center of some transfer rumors during the 2022 season.
John Torchio Mulling a Return to Wisconsin in 2023
Senior safety John Torchio could opt to return for a sixth season and play for Luke Fickell in 2023.
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!
The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
spectrumnews1.com
Staving off a supermajority: Democrats reflect on the challenge and look to a future of compromise
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites headed to the polls in November and ultimately decided they want more divided government in Madison. Once again, Democrats and Republicans will have to find common ground, especially on a state budget next year. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Assembly...
nbc15.com
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
spectrumnews1.com
Hitting the reset button: Assembly Speaker Vos says he's ready to move on from past arguments
MADISON, Wis. — The longest-serving speaker in state history will be back for another term in the Assembly come January. Republican Robin Vos sat down for a one-on-one interview with Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi to talk about what lies ahead and why he is leaving the past where it is.
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house. It took roughly 30 to...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
nbc15.com
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.
Woman robbed while unloading groceries from her car, police say
Madison police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed while she was unloading groceries at her east side home Wednesday evening.
