Madison, WI

Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart

PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17

PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
Badgers Win Bowl Game

PHOENIX, AZ (WSAU) — The Wisconsin football team built a 24-7 lead and held off a late Oklahoma State rally to win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17 on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix. Braelon Allen had 116 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Chez Mellusi added...
Badgers ready to roll with Myles Burkett or Chase Wolf under center

PHOENIX -- After 32 consecutive starts from Graham Mertz, Wisconsin (6-6) will have a new quarterback under center in Tuesday's Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State (7-5). Mertz opted to enter the transfer portal earlier this month after it was learned that interim head coach Jim Leonhard would not be retained in the same in 2023 in favor of Luke Fickell, who came to Madison by of Cincinnati following a successful six-year tenure.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!

The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.
SAUK COUNTY, WI

