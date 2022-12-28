Freezing temperatures have been wreaking havoc in the United States this last week, with thermometers frequently plunging into the single digits in many states. However, while the northernmost parts of the nation endure wind chills and real-feels well below zero—which has resulted in several dozen deaths so far—states spanning the south are dealing with another devastating problem. Record-low temperatures in some regions have given way to burst pipes which are now leaking millions of gallons of water as workers race to identify the source of the leaks.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO