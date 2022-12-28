Read full article on original website
Freezing temperatures have been wreaking havoc in the United States this last week, with thermometers frequently plunging into the single digits in many states. However, while the northernmost parts of the nation endure wind chills and real-feels well below zero—which has resulted in several dozen deaths so far—states spanning the south are dealing with another devastating problem. Record-low temperatures in some regions have given way to burst pipes which are now leaking millions of gallons of water as workers race to identify the source of the leaks.
The winter storm that has ravaged much of America has coincided with 57 deaths thus far, and that count could continue to tick upward. It is being called a “once in a lifetime blizzard,” stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border, according to NBC News. Overall, deaths have been recorded in 12 states, either directly or indirectly related to inclement weather.
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.So far at least 12 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed across the country.More than 200 million people were under a winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.More than...
