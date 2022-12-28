ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Freezing Temperatures in South Bursting Pipes, Leaking Millions of Gallons of Water

Freezing temperatures have been wreaking havoc in the United States this last week, with thermometers frequently plunging into the single digits in many states. However, while the northernmost parts of the nation endure wind chills and real-feels well below zero—which has resulted in several dozen deaths so far—states spanning the south are dealing with another devastating problem. Record-low temperatures in some regions have given way to burst pipes which are now leaking millions of gallons of water as workers race to identify the source of the leaks.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front

Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Brace for 'Burst Pipes Monday': Blast of 15C sub-tropical air just days after temperatures plummeted below freezing could see water mains burst across UK, experts claim... as hopes of a white Christmas persist

Briatins may have been shivering through one of the coldest Decembers for 122 years, but ‘Snow Sunday’ chaos is set to give way to ‘Burst Pipe Monday’ as temperatures rocket. Thermometers have averaged just a fraction of a degree above freezing so far this month, but...
dallasexpress.com

57 Dead Following Christmas Storm

The winter storm that has ravaged much of America has coincided with 57 deaths thus far, and that count could continue to tick upward. It is being called a “once in a lifetime blizzard,” stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border, according to NBC News. Overall, deaths have been recorded in 12 states, either directly or indirectly related to inclement weather.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.So far at least 12 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed across the country.More than 200 million people were under a winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.More than...
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
INDIANA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
