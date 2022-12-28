ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
Yardbarker

NBA announces slew of suspensions following Pistons-Magic brawl

Pistons guard Killian Hayes received the harshest punishment from the NBA, suspended for three games without pay for his role. Meanwhile, the two other main combatants also received suspensions. Magic center Moritz Wagner got two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo received a game suspension without pay. Additionally, eight other...
numberfire.com

Kings' Alex Len starting Tuesday for Domantas Sabonis (thumb)

Sacramento Kings forward/center Alex Len will start on Tuesday in place of Domantas Sabonis (thumb). Len will make his first start of the season on Tuesday night. He hasn't played since December 7 and is averaging only 3.7 minutes across eight appearance. There should still be additional opportunities for Trey Lyles, Richaun Holmes, Chimezie Metu, KZ Okpala, and Neemias Queta. This will be Sabonis' first absence of the season.
WOOD TV8

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Conflicting reports on status

Head coach Wes Unseld labeled Beal (hamstring) a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Unseld's comments butt heads with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day suggesting Beal would miss Wednesday's tilt. He's likely a doubtful lean leading up to the opening tip, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status as the 7 PM ET opening tip draws near.

