Sacramento Kings forward/center Alex Len will start on Tuesday in place of Domantas Sabonis (thumb). Len will make his first start of the season on Tuesday night. He hasn't played since December 7 and is averaging only 3.7 minutes across eight appearance. There should still be additional opportunities for Trey Lyles, Richaun Holmes, Chimezie Metu, KZ Okpala, and Neemias Queta. This will be Sabonis' first absence of the season.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO