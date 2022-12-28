KFAR QASSEM, Israel (AP) — Israeli police on Friday shot dead an Arab assailant who they said lured officers into an ambush in which he rammed them with his car after trying to shoot them, an attack that left three policemen wounded in central Israel. The incident took place in the Arab Israeli town of Kfar Qassem, an unusual site for what police suspected was a “nationalistic” militant attack. The Arab community in Israel is also struggling with surging violent crime that residents blame on decades of government neglect. Israeli police identified the attacker as 22-year-old Naim Badir, a member of Israel’s Arab minority and a resident of Kfar Qassem. Badir’s uncle, Sobhi Theeb Bedir, said he knew nothing about what police described as his nephew’s carefully planned ambush. He portrayed his nephew as a beloved and quiet boy who was, “far from the path of violence and terrorism,” and said he couldn’t comment on exactly what took place.

