Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Blitzing Vikings May Struggle to Stifle Aaron Rodgers, Packers

A lot of purple fans are looking for some blitzing Vikings. During the past couple games, we’ve seen that desire come to fruition. Ed Donatell has changed up his approach, leaning into more man coverage and extra aggression on passing downs. Unfortunately, the results have been somewhat mixed; the two most recent games have been far from dominant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week

The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
purplePTSD.com

Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Cam Dantzler Off Thursday’s Report; Rodgers Practices in GB

The Week 17 Vikings injury report for Thursday has been released, and there is one notable omission from today’s report for the Vikings. Starting CB Cam Dantzler appears to finally be healthy from his high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season as the Vikings removed him from the list. The full Vikings injury report is as follows:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bestodds.com

Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

