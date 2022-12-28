ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
BBC

'Alvarez will be a better player thanks to World Cup'

Pep Guardiola says Julian Alvarez's experience at the World Cup with Argentina will only benefit Manchester City, but winning the tournament won't guarantee him more games. "All of us are so incredibly happy for him," said the City boss. "Argentina could lose the penalties against Holland and lose the penalties...
Yardbarker

Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool

After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Bellingham to snub Liverpool for Real

Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal, external) Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo, external) Even if they miss out...
BBC

Burnley 3-0 Birmingham City: Leaders ease further clear by beating Blues

Burnley restored their lead at the top of the Championship to three points as they deservedly beat a resolute Birmingham City. Anass Zaroury and Connor Roberts, who both played in the World Cup, scored first-half goals, supplemented by an injury-time third from Nathan Tella, as Vincent Kompany's in-form Clarets completed their 14th win in 24 Championship games this season to edge clear again of second-placed Sheffield United.
BBC

'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo

We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29

Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
The Guardian

Championship roundup: Burnley clear at top after Zaroury’s lightning return

Anass Zaroury took less than a minute to announce his return from the World Cup as Burnley secured a 3-0 win against Birmingham. The Morocco winger, who played for his country in the playoff for third place just 10 days earlier, was thrown straight back into the action by Vincent Kompany and responded by scoring the quickest goal in the Championship this season, with 50 seconds on the clock.

