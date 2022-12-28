Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing, Cody Gakpo Liverpool MEDICAL, Real Madrid step up Bellingham chase
CHELSEA have CONFIRMED the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from Norway side FC Molde. The Blues said in a statement: "The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
Pep Guardiola responds to Leeds chants aimed at Kalvin Phillips
Pep Guardiola responds to chants from Leeds fans directed at Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
Sunderland handed Alex Prichard boost with midfielder now 'training properly'
Key creative player will travel with the Sunderland squad for games against Wigan and Bloockpool.
BBC
'Alvarez will be a better player thanks to World Cup'
Pep Guardiola says Julian Alvarez's experience at the World Cup with Argentina will only benefit Manchester City, but winning the tournament won't guarantee him more games. "All of us are so incredibly happy for him," said the City boss. "Argentina could lose the penalties against Holland and lose the penalties...
RANKED: What positions should be Sunderland's transfer priorities in January?
Sunderland have said they will target 'specific positions' in January, but which positions should they be?
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
BBC
Transfer news: Bellingham to snub Liverpool for Real
Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal, external) Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo, external) Even if they miss out...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Sunderland striker target named as Ross Stewart contract negotiations hit 'impasse'
Is the Ross Stewart contract situation officially a 'saga' yet?
'Feet up for a bit and on to the next challenge' - Behardien calls time on career
He hadn't played internationally since November 2018 but was active in the South African domestic circuit till earlier this month
Haaland marks return to Leeds with double in Manchester City victory
It took Alfie Haaland 181 games spread over a decade to score 18 Premier League goals – his son Erling has bested him after 14 appearances for Manchester City, not that his former Leeds defender father will mind too much. Leeds had made City work hard for their chances...
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Where To Watch
Where to watch today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
BBC
Burnley 3-0 Birmingham City: Leaders ease further clear by beating Blues
Burnley restored their lead at the top of the Championship to three points as they deservedly beat a resolute Birmingham City. Anass Zaroury and Connor Roberts, who both played in the World Cup, scored first-half goals, supplemented by an injury-time third from Nathan Tella, as Vincent Kompany's in-form Clarets completed their 14th win in 24 Championship games this season to edge clear again of second-placed Sheffield United.
BBC
'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo
We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29
Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
Championship roundup: Burnley clear at top after Zaroury’s lightning return
Anass Zaroury took less than a minute to announce his return from the World Cup as Burnley secured a 3-0 win against Birmingham. The Morocco winger, who played for his country in the playoff for third place just 10 days earlier, was thrown straight back into the action by Vincent Kompany and responded by scoring the quickest goal in the Championship this season, with 50 seconds on the clock.
Yardbarker
‘Special dispensation’ needed if new Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is to make Premier League debut at Brentford
Liverpool’s signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV was officially confirmed yesterday but the 23-year-old may not be available for the Reds’ trip to Brentford on January 2 unless ‘special permission’ is granted by the Premier League. A report by The Athletic (via the Express) claims that...
