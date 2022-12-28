Read full article on original website
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
Opinion: Alex Pritchard is one of Sunderland’s key men, & offering him a new contract is a must
As the clamour for Sunderland and Ross Stewart to extend their enormously successful partnership continues, there’s also another contractual situation that needs to be addressed as soon as possible - although this one should be far more straightforward. Since his arrival at the club during the summer of 2021,...
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put World Cup heartbreak behind them while Martin Odegaard's playmaking masterclass inspired Arsenal... but has Miguel Almiron kept top spot in the POWER RANKINGS after his goal-scoring display at Leicester?
Little over a week after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the Premier League returned in full force following its six-week break. Shaking off any idea of a World Cup hangover, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle each chalked up victories at the summit of the table, while Liverpool and Chelsea returned with wins after disappointing starts to the season.
Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing
Sunderland recorded a fifth win over Wigan in less than 18 months at the DW Stadium.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
MATCHDAY: City goes to Leeds; Mbappé, Neymar ready for PSG
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester City travels to Leeds on Wednesday needing a point to move back up to second in the Premier League. Newcastle's win against Leicester on Boxing Day saw it move one point ahead of the reigning champions. With leaders Arsenal also winning on Monday, City is now eight points off the top of the table with a game in hand.
Official: Sophie Ingle signs 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea
Sophie Ingle may not be the flashiest player on the pitch, but the 31-year-old defensive midfielder and occasional center back has been one of the unsung heroes of Chelsea’s dominance over the years. And those key contributions have been rewarded today with a new contract, which extends her stay at the club to 2025.
Sunderland striker target named as Ross Stewart contract negotiations hit 'impasse'
Is the Ross Stewart contract situation officially a 'saga' yet?
Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest
Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'
Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
Liverpool could move for 27-year-old when Nat Phillips leaves
Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. The 27-year-old Slovakian international will be a free agent at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are...
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
‘Special dispensation’ needed if new Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is to make Premier League debut at Brentford
Liverpool’s signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV was officially confirmed yesterday but the 23-year-old may not be available for the Reds’ trip to Brentford on January 2 unless ‘special permission’ is granted by the Premier League. A report by The Athletic (via the Express) claims that...
Gakpo signing 'a real statement of intent'
Signing Cody Gakpo is "a statement of intent" about what Liverpool want to achieve this season, according to the Daily Mail's northern football correspondent Dominic King. The Netherlands forward will complete his move from PSV at the start of January and King believes the in-demand 23-year-old will be a real boost to Liverpool's depleted frontline.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-1 Leeds United
Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 51’, 64’ Rodrigo 45’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.
