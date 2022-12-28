ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Wrexham: The twists and turns of 2022

The past year has been full of stomach-churning twists and heart-wrenching near misses for Wrexham. On the pitch, the football club fell just short of promotion. But this was also the year the town was awarded city status. And while Wrexham County Borough was shortlisted for the UK City of...
BBC

Black Country Triathletes in 24-hour swim to honour coach with MND

Dozens of triathletes are aiming to do a 24-hour swim challenge to raise money in honour of their coach who died with motor neurone disease (MND). Alan Bagnall, 75, had been part of Black Country Triathletes (BCT) in the West Midlands for about 19 years. They hope to raise £24,000,...

