Portsmouth legend Matt Taylor comes out of retirement aged 41 – three years after hanging up his boots
FORMER Premier League star and Portsmouth legend Matt Taylor has come out of retirement aged 41. Three years after hanging up his boots Taylor has returned to action with non-league outfit Abingdon United. The Oxfordshire side play in the Hellenic League Division One - Step Six of the National League...
BBC
Wrexham: The twists and turns of 2022
The past year has been full of stomach-churning twists and heart-wrenching near misses for Wrexham. On the pitch, the football club fell just short of promotion. But this was also the year the town was awarded city status. And while Wrexham County Borough was shortlisted for the UK City of...
BBC
Black Country Triathletes in 24-hour swim to honour coach with MND
Dozens of triathletes are aiming to do a 24-hour swim challenge to raise money in honour of their coach who died with motor neurone disease (MND). Alan Bagnall, 75, had been part of Black Country Triathletes (BCT) in the West Midlands for about 19 years. They hope to raise £24,000,...
