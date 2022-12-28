Cody Gakpo believes Liverpool is the perfect club to fulfil his huge potential as a player, after the sought-after Dutch forward moved from PSV to Anfield for an initial £34m, subject to a work permit. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer following the arrival of fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford helm, but Liverpool stepped up their interest following injuries to forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and beat the competition to his signature.Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and...

