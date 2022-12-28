Read full article on original website
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder
Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
RANKED: What positions should be Sunderland's transfer priorities in January?
Sunderland have said they will target 'specific positions' in January, but which positions should they be?
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Official: Sophie Ingle signs 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea
Sophie Ingle may not be the flashiest player on the pitch, but the 31-year-old defensive midfielder and occasional center back has been one of the unsung heroes of Chelsea’s dominance over the years. And those key contributions have been rewarded today with a new contract, which extends her stay at the club to 2025.
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Sky Sports confirm Wigan v Sunderland will be shown live
If you want a simple way to watch Sunderland's last game of 2022, you're in luck.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Pep Guardiola responds to Leeds chants aimed at Kalvin Phillips
Pep Guardiola responds to chants from Leeds fans directed at Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
Championship: Boro stun Blackburn as Sheffield United keep pace at top
Middlesbrough moved into the Championship playoff places for the first time this season after coming from behind to defeat 10-man Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park. Rovers went ahead in an even first half thanks to a cool Ryan Hedges finish in the sixth minute, vindicating Blackburn’s ploy of targeting the visitors’ high line.
Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing
Sunderland recorded a fifth win over Wigan in less than 18 months at the DW Stadium.
Cody Gakpo explains why he chose Liverpool transfer after Manchester United interest
Cody Gakpo believes Liverpool is the perfect club to fulfil his huge potential as a player, after the sought-after Dutch forward moved from PSV to Anfield for an initial £34m, subject to a work permit. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer following the arrival of fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford helm, but Liverpool stepped up their interest following injuries to forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and beat the competition to his signature.Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and...
Newcastle want to sign Chelsea's Jorginho, as Blues seek younger squad
Newcastle United could move to acquire Chelsea stalwart Jorginho this month, before his contract at Stamford Bridge elapses in the summer.
Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth, Player Ratings: Havertz and Mount lead the way
The biggest question hanging over (i.e. holding back) Chelsea in the last couple years has been the lack of a consistent goalscorer, and while one game will obviously not answer that problem — not even a few games will answer that — we do have a theoretical solution at least in the form of Kai Havertz.
MATCHDAY: City goes to Leeds; Mbappé, Neymar ready for PSG
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester City travels to Leeds on Wednesday needing a point to move back up to second in the Premier League. Newcastle's win against Leicester on Boxing Day saw it move one point ahead of the reigning champions. With leaders Arsenal also winning on Monday, City is now eight points off the top of the table with a game in hand.
Phil Alexander: Ex-Crystal Palace CEO named new chief executive at Bristol City
Bristol City have appointed former long-serving Crystal Palace chief executive Phil Alexander to the same position at the Championship club. Alexander, 60, spent 26 years at Selhurst Park before leaving in the summer to take up a senior advisory role at League One Wycombe Wanderers. He will take up his...
Match Preview: Wigan Athletic v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(23rd) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals, Man City tops Leeds
Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on. City pulled back into second place in the...
