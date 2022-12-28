Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
In memoriam: Remembering the Cubs we lost in 2022
At year’s end, it’s a good time to reflect and remember those that we lost throughout the year. In the baseball world in general: Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry and notables Maury Wills, Joel Horlen and Tom Browning, as well as the greatest baseball broadcaster ever, Vin Scully.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Most wins by team in a season, Part 5
Fifth and last in a series of posts. On Friday, Sept. 21, 1906, the Cubs withstood a ninth-inning rally and beat the Giants, 5-4, at the Polo Grounds in New York. That victory, described in the previous post, was the Cubs’ 107th of the season. With it, they reclaimed...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
More about new scheduling format
Several months ago, I published a post about how Major League Baseball botched the new scheduling format that will debut in 2023. MLB could have had every team play the same number of games against each opponent as its division rivals in 161 of 162 games:. 14 vs. each team...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Eddie Waitkus edition
Yep, that’s Eddie Waitkus, who played for the Cubs from 1946-48 and whose most famous action as a Cub was being shot by an admirer, Ruth Ann Steinhagen, a shooting that’s said to possibly be the inspiration for the novel and film “The Natural.” Here are more details about how that all happened.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ New Year’s ‘revolutions’ and other stories
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Happy New Year, to those of you who celebrate....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, December 30
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Remembering an icon
I’m just going to take a few words here to remember Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or as he was known to the entire world, Pelé, who died yesterday at the age of 82. I’m not old enough to remember Pelé’s glory days, but I do remember the big deal that it was when he came to play in the US, event though he was past his prime. He was the Babe Ruth of soccer, except that Pelé’s fame circled the entire globe.
