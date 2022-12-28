ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleed Cubbie Blue

In memoriam: Remembering the Cubs we lost in 2022

At year’s end, it’s a good time to reflect and remember those that we lost throughout the year. In the baseball world in general: Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry and notables Maury Wills, Joel Horlen and Tom Browning, as well as the greatest baseball broadcaster ever, Vin Scully.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Most wins by team in a season, Part 5

Fifth and last in a series of posts. On Friday, Sept. 21, 1906, the Cubs withstood a ninth-inning rally and beat the Giants, 5-4, at the Polo Grounds in New York. That victory, described in the previous post, was the Cubs’ 107th of the season. With it, they reclaimed...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

More about new scheduling format

Several months ago, I published a post about how Major League Baseball botched the new scheduling format that will debut in 2023. MLB could have had every team play the same number of games against each opponent as its division rivals in 161 of 162 games:. 14 vs. each team...
ARIZONA STATE
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Eddie Waitkus edition

Yep, that’s Eddie Waitkus, who played for the Cubs from 1946-48 and whose most famous action as a Cub was being shot by an admirer, Ruth Ann Steinhagen, a shooting that’s said to possibly be the inspiration for the novel and film “The Natural.” Here are more details about how that all happened.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ New Year’s ‘revolutions’ and other stories

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Happy New Year, to those of you who celebrate....
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, December 30

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Remembering an icon

I’m just going to take a few words here to remember Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or as he was known to the entire world, Pelé, who died yesterday at the age of 82. I’m not old enough to remember Pelé’s glory days, but I do remember the big deal that it was when he came to play in the US, event though he was past his prime. He was the Babe Ruth of soccer, except that Pelé’s fame circled the entire globe.

