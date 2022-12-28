Read full article on original website
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe responds to $25K fine for ‘demeaning conduct’ toward refs
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday night. However, their trip to St. Louis cost them a pretty penny a day later. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was hit with a fine, the NHL announced on Wednesday. The league fined Keefe $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials.”
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3. The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
Maple Leafs Against the Refs, Again
The Toronto Maple Leafs enjoyed four days off to spend time with their families over the holidays. It was a chance to unwind and reset for a very busy January. Unfortunately, any stress that Sheldon Keefe may have stripped away over the break was quickly thrown back on him with another brutal example of NHL officiating. Of course, no one can say anything about the referees, and there are missed calls all over the ice, impacting every team. But, the boys in the stripped suits seem to be aiming at Toronto, which could be trouble.
Nylander's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night. Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for...
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly set to return vs. Arizona Coyotes
Rielly had missed the last 15 games for the Leafs with a knee injury, a span of over a month. The Leafs went 12-2-1 in his absence, thanks to the work of a strong defensive structure from Keefe, as well as the emergence of new addition Conor Timmins and the play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren as a top four pair.
Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs organization fined for actions before and during Tuesday’s game in St. Louis
The National Hockey League has fined both the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe for their actions before and during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe was fined $25,000 for “demeaning conduct” he directed at the officials during the game at Enterprise Center, which...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
Simpson carries Colorado down the stretch beating Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Simpson scored a career-high 31 points including the final 11 for Colorado and the Buffaloes beat Stanford 73-70 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive win. It was Simpson’s second 30-plus point game of the season. The last Buffs player to do that was Derrick White now of the Boston Celtics. Simpson’s layup with 18 seconds remaining gave Colorado a 71-70 lead and he sealed it with two free throws with three seconds left. Stanford’s Micahel Jones missed a late 3-point heave for the chance to tie it. Simpson made a pair of foul shots with 2:06 left to give Colorado (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) a 69-68 advantage for its first lead since a little past the midway point of the first half.
Maple Leafs’ Aston-Reese Appreciative Keefe Came to His Defense of Missed High-Sticking Call
But what bothered Aston-Reese more was the missed call stemming from the play and the chance it would have presented to his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates. “It was just a little rattling not getting on the scoresheet as much so it would have been nice to draw a four-minute power play for the fellas going into overtime.” He said before his team takes on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
The NHL announced Wednesday that the Toronto Maple Leafs have been assessed a $100,000 fine. The Maple Leafs were fined because the team travelled to St. Louis on December 26 when they were supposed to wait until the next day. The NHL rule book explicitly states, “December 24, Christmas Day,...
THE NHL HAS FINED THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS FOR BREACHING CBA
The NHL has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100,000 for a breach of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. According to the CBA, NHL teams are to conduct no team activities between December 23-26. The Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis late on the 26th (Monday) for Tuesday night's game against the Blues.
