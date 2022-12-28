ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show

The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger

This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

See the Crimes Each SF Police Station Handled in 2022

San Francisco’s overall crime rate this year remained below pre-pandemic levels—defying national media coverage about the city as a hellscape of unchecked drug use and theft. But some parts of the city were harder hit than others. So what crimes were more prevalent in your neighborhood in 2022?
PORTOLA, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out

This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City

Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to police. At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf. Police said they located a person on the side of the road, and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said the pedestrian, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene. No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments

Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments. Reportedly, on December 23, 2022, in her court order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order in a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco for criminalizing homelessness, prohibiting the City from enforcing an array of brutal policing practices violating the civil rights of unhoused persons in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Man rescued from SF Bay at Pier 15 on Thursday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from under Pier 15 Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Members of the San Francisco Fire Department responded and performed a bay rescue of one victim, the tweet states. The victim was successfully rescued and is being evaluated. The person rescued […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch

Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

