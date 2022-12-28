Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
Related
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show
The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
Oakland’s Egg Pals delivers a California twist on a New York classic
A newspaper claimed it was similar to New York breakfast sandwiches. We found out for ourselves.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
sfstandard.com
This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger
This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
sfstandard.com
See the Crimes Each SF Police Station Handled in 2022
San Francisco’s overall crime rate this year remained below pre-pandemic levels—defying national media coverage about the city as a hellscape of unchecked drug use and theft. But some parts of the city were harder hit than others. So what crimes were more prevalent in your neighborhood in 2022?
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out
This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
The Almanac Online
New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City
Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
The classic, family-owned restaurants to try when visiting San Francisco
They're the places you take a friend when they're in town.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to police. At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf. Police said they located a person on the side of the road, and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said the pedestrian, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene. No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."
Driver pulled from overturned bus in San Rafael, no passengers on board
The weather may be to blame for a transit bus that overturned in San Rafael. The driver had to be pulled out, but only had minor injuries.
San Francisco's biggest 2022 home sales were off market
One of the homes was sold by Mark Zuckerberg.
SFist
South SF Teen Allegedly Steals Car, Rams Into Multiple Other Cars On Two-Hour Joyride Before Police Catch Him
A wild car chase tore through South San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, with the alleged car thief crashing into several cars and a police cruiser, yet this alleged car thief is a mere 15 years old. The latest and quite crazy Bay Area car chase story comes to us from the...
indybay.org
Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments
Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments. Reportedly, on December 23, 2022, in her court order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order in a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco for criminalizing homelessness, prohibiting the City from enforcing an array of brutal policing practices violating the civil rights of unhoused persons in San Francisco.
KRON4
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
Man rescued from SF Bay at Pier 15 on Thursday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from under Pier 15 Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Members of the San Francisco Fire Department responded and performed a bay rescue of one victim, the tweet states. The victim was successfully rescued and is being evaluated. The person rescued […]
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
Comments / 2