rigzone.com

Report Notes Major Permian Basin Methane Emissions Drop

Texans for Natural Gas released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin's rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021. — Texans for Natural Gas (TNG), a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin’s rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021.
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
rigzone.com

Canada Drops 100+ Rigs

Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.

