Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Report Notes Major Permian Basin Methane Emissions Drop
Texans for Natural Gas released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin's rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021. — Texans for Natural Gas (TNG), a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin’s rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
New $100M McKinney pump station to supply water to growing North Texas population
North Texas Municipal Water District to add new water pump to McKinney to meet demands. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A new water pump station is being built in McKinney by the North Texas Municipal Water District to meet the needs of a growing North Texas population. The $100 million McKinney pump...
rigzone.com
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
Texas was annexed by the United States 177 years ago today
Today’s an anniversary day for Texas which joined the United States on this date in 1845. Having been an independent republic for nearly a decade, Texas was annexed as the 28th state.
Comments / 0