Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Flood Watch and Winter Storm Watch for New Year’s
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are issuing both a Flood Watch and a Winter Storm Watch as another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on...
FOX Reno
Flood watch issued for Washoe County, Sierra starting Friday morning
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of western Nevada will likely be ringing in the new year with a lot of new moisture. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for portions of Nevada and California as another atmospheric river is expected to push through the region starting Friday.
Sierra Sun
Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
Sierra Sun
Rain, high elevation snow falling at Tahoe; Big storm to end year on way
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The rain is coming down in buckets and winds howled through the night at Lake Tahoe. The precipitation is turning to snow Tuesday morning on some Sierra highways, including Interstate 80 west of Truckee near Donner Summit, prompting the National Weather Service in Reno to update its winter storm warning that went into effect at 7 a.m., a few hours earlier than anticipated.
2news.com
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect; Flood watch issued as storms take aim at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the latest storm leaves Lake Tahoe, several more are gearing up to impact the basin through the new year and beyond. Chain controls are in effect Wednesday morning for many Tahoe highways, including over Echo, Mt. Rose, Spooner and Donner summits. California State Route 89 is also closed at Emerald Bay.
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Carson River south of Prison Hill crested at 5.65 feet at 1:05 a.m. today, which was a little bit higher than the forecast 5.5 feet on the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. A resident living downstream from Genoa Lane said the river is subsiding this morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
KOLO TV Reno
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community. “New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what...
Record-Courier
Update: National Weather Service issues flood watch
Less than 12 hours after the Carson River near Willow Bend subsided, forecasters issued a flood watch for the upcoming New Year’s weekend. The watch starts 7 a.m. Friday as another warm atmospheric river arrives in Western Nevada and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. “Mainstem river flooding is most...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History series on Sunday to feature Snowshoe Thompson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra speaker series at Wylder Resort continues this weekend with a presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra. Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years. He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80 pound bag of mail. Thompson was one of the most compelling figures to have called the Sierra Nevada home.
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
2news.com
NDOT Advises Reno Drivers To Prepare For Rainy Conditions
Drivers should anticipate roadway flooding, ponding, mudslides and even small rockslides. Minor flooding is possible around low lying areas, with fast rising and moving rivers and streams. Statewide, more than 175 crashes occurred in inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, including two fatalities.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. They urge you to clear drainages and...
