KOLO TV Reno

Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
FOX Reno

Flood watch issued for Washoe County, Sierra starting Friday morning

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of western Nevada will likely be ringing in the new year with a lot of new moisture. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for portions of Nevada and California as another atmospheric river is expected to push through the region starting Friday.
Sierra Sun

Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
Sierra Sun

Rain, high elevation snow falling at Tahoe; Big storm to end year on way

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The rain is coming down in buckets and winds howled through the night at Lake Tahoe. The precipitation is turning to snow Tuesday morning on some Sierra highways, including Interstate 80 west of Truckee near Donner Summit, prompting the National Weather Service in Reno to update its winter storm warning that went into effect at 7 a.m., a few hours earlier than anticipated.
2news.com

Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning

A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
GV Wire

Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.

Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
Record-Courier

The Dec. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Carson River south of Prison Hill crested at 5.65 feet at 1:05 a.m. today, which was a little bit higher than the forecast 5.5 feet on the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. A resident living downstream from Genoa Lane said the river is subsiding this morning.
KTVU FOX 2

Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra

OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
ABC10

New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
Record-Courier

Update: National Weather Service issues flood watch

Less than 12 hours after the Carson River near Willow Bend subsided, forecasters issued a flood watch for the upcoming New Year’s weekend. The watch starts 7 a.m. Friday as another warm atmospheric river arrives in Western Nevada and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. “Mainstem river flooding is most...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

History series on Sunday to feature Snowshoe Thompson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra speaker series at Wylder Resort continues this weekend with a presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra. Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years. He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80 pound bag of mail. Thompson was one of the most compelling figures to have called the Sierra Nevada home.
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
2news.com

NDOT Advises Reno Drivers To Prepare For Rainy Conditions

Drivers should anticipate roadway flooding, ponding, mudslides and even small rockslides. Minor flooding is possible around low lying areas, with fast rising and moving rivers and streams. Statewide, more than 175 crashes occurred in inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, including two fatalities.
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. They urge you to clear drainages and...
