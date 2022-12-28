ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT recreational marijuana sales begin 1/10/23

By David Shapiro
 1 day ago

Connecticut marijuana smokers who already have 4/20 marked on their calendars can now circle 1/10.

The second Tuesday of the new year is now earmarked as the start date for the state's legal recreational marijuana sales.

The first to offer it will be nine stores that are already in the business of dispensing medical marijuana, in places including Newington, Willimantic, Stamford and others.

For each transaction customers will be limited to a quarter ounce of rollable marijuana -- or the equivalent in vapes or edibles.

The move by Connecticut in two weeks will leave New Hampshire as the only New England state still prohibiting marijuana.

Comments / 5

PatriotPatrick
1d ago

I just read that people will still buy cheaper product from the black market. The government can't do anything right.

Reply(2)
3
CONNECTICUT STATE
