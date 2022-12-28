Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez takes blame for costly stretch in loss to Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Tuesday’s 113-106 loss to the Nuggets, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, filling in for Mike Brown who’s away from the team in COVID-19 health & safety protocols, analyzes the loss, the costly 8-0 stretch from Denver that he took the blame for, Sacramento’s defensive effort on Nikola Jokic and the attempt to replace injured starting center Domantas Sabonis.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
