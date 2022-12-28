Read full article on original website
New law extends license renewal period for seniors beginning in 2023
A slew of new state laws are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — including Act 159, which extends the renewal period from two years to four years for residents between 72 and 79 years old. On Oʻahu, the new law would benefit more than 75,000...
First concealed carry license approved in Honolulu
Namiki said now that HPD is issuing licenses, he is predicting that there will be a big increase in applications.
LIST: 600+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 600 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Coast Guard works to crackdown on illegal firework shipments as aerials still rampant
Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022. First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 29, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
Applicants Sought for District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii Island) Per Diem Judges
The District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit is accepting applications from attorneys interested in serving as per diem judges. Applications for consideration should be submitted by February 01, 2023. An original and three copies of completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to:. Committee to Evaluate Qualifications...
City and County of Honolulu schedule for New Year’s
County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.
DLNR: Christmas tree bonfires at Ahu o Laka illegal and disrespectful
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is reminding everyone it's illegal to burn your old tree or have a tree bonfire at the Ahu o Laka Sandbar in Kane'ohe Bay. DLNR has received complaints about bonfires there in the past.
New ruling means taxpayers could be on the hook for Kealohas’ crimes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge ruled that the city could be held liable for the crimes committed by former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his estranged wife, former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi rejected the city’s defense that it was not responsible for...
Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other Hawaii police departments combined
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site,...
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts. Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail. Officials said the incidents happened in November and December. Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race...
Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was injured Wednesday when he had to dive out of the way of an incoming vehicle that was driven by a car theft suspect, authorities said. Authorities said 21-year-old “Travis Key” was arrested for attempted murder, car theft, resisting arrest and a contempt...
Inflation is still high, but there’s good news for your New Year’s sashimi spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of just about everything is on the rise, but what about fresh fish?. Michael Goto is with the United Fishing Agency and says that strong demand isn’t driving up the price. ”We had a great catch this morning and supply is looking really good...
What’s Open and Closed in Honolulu for New Year’s Day on Sunday and Monday
The Ala Wai, ‘Ewa Villages and Ted Makalena golf courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 18-hole play and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for nine-hole play. The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Available Services. Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will...
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch “This is...
Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
