ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Asian markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation. That will likely remain investors’ overarching concern as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over whether interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession.
CNBC

Solana soars, and Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of FTX assets: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Konstantin Richter, the founder and CEO of Blockdaemon, breaks down whether crypto's adoption rate will slow down following the collapse of FTX.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise slightly on final day of 2022, 10-year yield ends year below 4%

Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. As the calendar year draws to a close, uncertainty...
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks in 2023

We step into the new year with a largely unchanged macroeconomic backdrop and a recession waiting for us. However, investors can maintain a healthy portfolio if they keep a longer-term view, shutting out all the noise. In that context, we kickstart 2023 with five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
CNBC

Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
The Guardian

Almost 50 UK shops closed for good every day in 2022, says report

Last year was a “brutal” one for Britain’s retail sector, with more shops shutting down than at any other point in the last five years, and 2023 will be similarly challenging, according to industry groups. About 47 shops on average pulled down their shutters for the final...
CNBC

China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows

China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
CNBC

Final Trades: NFLX, DVN & AMZN

The traders offer their final trades of the year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Jeff Mills, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
CNBC

China December manufacturing contracts at sharpest pace in almost 3 years

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth. The drop was the biggest since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected...
CNBC

The Final Call: BRK.A & CAG

The traders make their final trades of the year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Brian Stutland, Mike Khouw and Guy Adami.
CNBC

The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says

The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
CNBC

The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis

Europe raced to shore up its energy supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it appears to have averted a worst-case scenario this winter — largely thanks to liquified natural gas. For years, Europe was heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas. But when Russia attacked Ukraine,...
CNBC

Putin says Russia expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023. A visit would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia's flailing military campaign in Ukraine. Beijing has so far been careful not to...
CNBC

Platinum surged to its best quarter since 2008

Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
CNBC

Britain opens nuclear fuel fund with goal of cutting its dependence on Russia

The fund, announced in July, will award grants to businesses involved in uranium conversion, a key stage in the process of creating nuclear fuel from the metal. Russia currently owns around 20% of global uranium conversion capacity. Planned additions to nuclear electricity generation capacity are seen reducing Britain's reliance on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy