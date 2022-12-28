ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Way Ohio State Beats Georgia

In just a few days the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown. Georgia enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite - and the favorite to win the national title. ESPN analyst and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit was asked how his alma mater can get the upset win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Georgia Coach's Comment On Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral

Saturday's Peach Bowl will mark the second time Georgia has ever faced Ohio State. They last met when the Bulldogs earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played safety for that Bulldogs squad. On Tuesday, he took a jab...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement

A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Notre Dame Football Getting Accused Of Tampering

Notre Dame is being accused of tampering with one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel said Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA portal. Notre Dame is expected to be his top landing spot. This has led to people...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

The UGA Keys to Stopping Ohio State's Offense

The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the ...
COLUMBUS, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball set to host high-flying North Carolina recruit

According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater on Monday evening, Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore will be in Durham on Jan. 11 for an unofficial Duke basketball visit. Presumably, he'll sit behind the bench when the Blue Devils host the Pittsburgh Panthers that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
DURHAM, NC
atozsports.com

Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination

A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ohio State Reveals Special Honorary Captain Against Georgia

Ohio State selected a formal national champion to help commence another title pursuit. Per WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts, former Buckeyes safety Mike Doss will serve as their honorary captain in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. He'll join the team for the pre-game coin flip at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Hall...
COLUMBUS, OH

