Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Way Ohio State Beats Georgia
In just a few days the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown. Georgia enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite - and the favorite to win the national title. ESPN analyst and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit was asked how his alma mater can get the upset win.
Look: Georgia Coach's Comment On Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral
Saturday's Peach Bowl will mark the second time Georgia has ever faced Ohio State. They last met when the Bulldogs earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played safety for that Bulldogs squad. On Tuesday, he took a jab...
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Says Georgia Finished Second In His Recruitment
Less than a month before C.J. Stroud signed with Ohio State, the former four-star quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., took an official visit to Georgia. He also welcomed Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart for an in-home visit, which made things interesting for the Buckeyes down the stretch. “They were very...
Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement
A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe. The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its." Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers." This...
Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job
The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
College football fans shocked by Mel Kiper's QB rankings for 2023 NFL Draft
With the college football season playing its bowl games and the NFL inching towards the playoffs, it's never too early to get a leg-up on the big board for the 2023 NFL Draft, and so far Mel Kiper is turning heads with his picks. The long-time ESPN draft guru recently revealed his top four players ...
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
saturdaytradition.com
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Look: Notre Dame Football Getting Accused Of Tampering
Notre Dame is being accused of tampering with one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel said Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA portal. Notre Dame is expected to be his top landing spot. This has led to people...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Response To Will Muschamp
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made a comment about Kirk Herbstreit that went viral. The duo met in the 1993 Citrus Bowl when Georgia earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes. Muschamp said he knew the Bulldogs would win the game. "Herbstreit got up and threw...
The UGA Keys to Stopping Ohio State's Offense
The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the ...
Duke basketball set to host high-flying North Carolina recruit
According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater on Monday evening, Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore will be in Durham on Jan. 11 for an unofficial Duke basketball visit. Presumably, he'll sit behind the bench when the Blue Devils host the Pittsburgh Panthers that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Colts Lose Starting CB for Season, Sign 2 Replacements
The Indianapolis Colts made a trio of moves on Wednesday after losing a defensive back for the season.
atozsports.com
Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination
A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
Clemson starter confirms future plans
One of Clemson's offensive starters confirmed his future plans on Tuesday. Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jordan McFadden met with the media and confirmed that he is turning pro after Friday's Orange (...)
Ohio State Reveals Special Honorary Captain Against Georgia
Ohio State selected a formal national champion to help commence another title pursuit. Per WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts, former Buckeyes safety Mike Doss will serve as their honorary captain in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. He'll join the team for the pre-game coin flip at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Hall...
Comments / 0