Read full article on original website
Related
delishably.com
Bajra Laddu (Pearl Millet Jaggery Sweet Balls) Recipe
Bajra, or pearl millet, is a gluten-free grain that helps to keep the body warm in the wintertime. This recipe for bajra laddu also incorporates gond (acacia gum) as well as makhana (foxnuts), both of which also provide a good amount of warmth to the body. Besides being delicious to...
delishably.com
Banana Chocolate Coffee Clafoutis Recipe
Clafoutis is the dessert that inspired me to start cooking. My mom had tried to teach me when I was younger, but I was never particularly interested—and I did my stubborn best to not learn it. The kitchen was an alien land, one that I only entered to get some snacks, plates to set the table, or if my mom was cooking and I could profit from her activities by licking bowls of chocolate.
delishably.com
Sweet Potato Fry Recipe: Traditional Indian Breakfast Dish
Sweet potato fry is a famous breakfast and snack dish from the coastal region of Udupi and Mangalore. This dish can also be served as a side dish with a rice-rasam combo. Sweet potato fry is very easy to make, tasty, healthy and filling. Sweet potato is a rich source...
delishably.com
Quick & Easy Cabbage Dosa Recipe (No Fermentation Needed)
Cabbage is a rich source of fiber as well as vitamins C and K. This vegetable can be used to make a variety of dishes, including sambar, kootu, stir-fry, fritters and so on. Cabbage dosa, or pancake, is a famous dish from the coastal regions of Udupi and Mangalore. This recipe can be prepared very easily because there is no need to ferment. All of the flavors are encompassed in this dish: sweet, savory and spicy—which means that traditional side dishes like chutney or sambar are not needed. Simply serve with ghee or butter.
delishably.com
Orange Honey Mustard Mole Poblano Pork Tenderloin Recipe
Every time I make a pork tenderloin recipe, I sing its praises to the heavens. It’s probably rather repetitive by now, the panegyric admiration for this humble cut of meat, but I wouldn’t be so adulatory if it didn't taste so incredible. The meat becomes so tender, and it is so easy to prepare. I'd say it's the king of pork dishes, so much better than the bony pork chop, and none of the fatty heaviness of other pork dishes. Not only that, but pork tenderloin is inexpensive—far cheaper than a steak.
Comments / 0